Joel Mashburn discusses financial keys to retirement at Rotary meeting

Fourth Creek Rotary Member and Rotary Foundation Chairman Joel Mashburn spoke to Fourth Creek Rotary Wednesday at the club’s weekly meeting at MLK Park. Mashburn spoke about the six non-financial keys to retirement. He said those keys are:
1. Decide when you want to retire.
2. Decide how to spend your time.
3. Find meaning and purpose in retirement — you are not retiring from something, you are retiring to something.
4. Recognize that you are going to go through an identity change.
5. Seek new relationships.
6. Be flexible.
“Retirement is not the end of the road, it is just a turn in the road,” Mashburn said.