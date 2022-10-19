Jet East plans to expand operations at Statesville airport

Jet East, a Gama Aviation Company, announced today that they have officially signed an agreement to open a full-service flagship maintenance facility in Statesville.

“The facility at SVH offers an amazing opportunity for Jet East and allows us to expand our capacity, capabilities, and reach within a key region of the U.S.,” Stephen Maiden said. He is the Jet East President and CEO. “The facility is in impeccable condition. The energy for this new endeavor is high and this is truly a milestone moment for the Jet East team and the customers we serve and support.”

According to the company's press release, the site will complement Jet East’s current footprint which includes coast-to-coast maintenance bases and an expansive AOG network. At the Statesville airport, the company said the new base is comprised of two state-of-the-art facilities with a combined 75,000 square feet of hangar space, 40,000 square feet of office and back shop space, and an additional parcel of adjacent land for future growth.

The announcement comes after the Statesville city council approved the previous tenant, Lowes, to cancel its lease, which allowed Jet East to move forward with its plans of expansion in Statesville. The city approved new leases with Jet East as part of the motion on Monday night.

“We are extremely pleased that Jet East decided to make Statesville the location for their newest maintenance, repair, and overhaul facility,” Mayor Costi Kutteh said. “And we look forward to a long-term partnership for years to come.”

The company hopes to make the changes in early 2023 and estimates more than 250 jobs in the area as a result of the new location.

Airport manager John Ferguson said on Monday night said the change was a positive one after Lowes moved its operations to Charlotte.

“We are extremely pleased that Jet East selected Statesville as the location for their newest maintenance repair and overhaul facility. This exciting partnership will bring additional corporate aircraft into the Statesville Regional Airport from all over the world. We look forward to a long-term relationship and the overall benefits it will bring to our community,” Ferguson said in the press release.