Emergency crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on the off ramp from Interstate 77 south to Amity Hill Road (exit 45).
A Walkertown woman is facing an attempted murder charge after Statesville police said she ran over her boyfriend with a vehicle Friday morning.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 7-13. Li…
A 87-year-old Troutman woman was killed in a crash Friday afternoon.
OLIN—Statesville (7-0, 5-0) brought an unbeaten record into Raider Ravine and walked out on Friday night with it still unblemished powering to…
An attempt to stop a vehicle driven by a man with outstanding warrants resulted in a chase Monday, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
From goat tying to calf roping to bull riding, youth from across the area took part in various competitions at the North Carolina Youth Rodeo …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 1-6. For more information regarding specific plots of …
The city of Statesville went forward with its ward redistricting plan on Monday night, setting in motion the process of approving the redrawin…
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 3-9.