IT'S A TRADITION: River Ridge Farms tree lot offering a sense of normalcy

The holiday season is all about traditions. Some families watch movies to celebrate the season, others cook recipes that have been passed down for generations. But for many, the season starts with an outing to the local tree farm to pick out that year’s perfect Christmas tree.

For nearly 20 years, many in Mooresville have shared that particular tradition with River Ridge Farms, a tree farm located in the mountains of North Carolina that comes down to Mooresville to their familiar lot in front of the “Days of Thunder” barn in Morrison Plantation.

But as everyone knows, 2020 is not an ordinary year, so River Ridge is hoping to bring just a slice of normalcy to the residents of Mooresville this holiday season.

“People look for this to be normalcy because they come every year,” Michelle Davis, owner of River Ridge said. “It’s a normal thing for them to come here and get a tree, but it’s more than that. It’s an outing.”

“We hear it a lot, ‘This is our family tradition,’” lot manager Jim Miller added. “If we weren’t here, we would disrupt their family tradition.”