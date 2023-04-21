Iredell Health System announced Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has been named a recipient of the Center of Distinction Award and the Robert A. Warriner III, MD, Clinical Excellence Award from Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound-care services.

Iredell Wound Care is the only Healogics Wound Care Center in North Carolina to receive both the Center of Distinction and Clinical Excellence Award.

In order to receive the Center of Distinction Award, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%. The center has also scored in the top 10% of eligible Healogics Wound Care Centers on the Clinical Excellence measure.

“These awards are an indication of the atmosphere our staff creates for patients and their caregivers. When they walk through our doors, they are treated as family. Staff works with the patient and their care team to come up with a plan for healing wounds that works for those involved. We want the patient’s wounds to heal so they are able to get back to the activities they enjoy in life,” said Kayce Johnson, program director of Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.

For 12 years, the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has successfully served and cared for patients with diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

To treat chronic wounds, the Iredell Wound Care Center provides advanced, state-of-the-art treatments such as negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

For more information on the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, visit IredellWoundCare.com. To schedule an appointment at the center, call 704-768-0542.