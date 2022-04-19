 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Iredell students exhibit projects in District Math Expo

  • 0

Iredell-Statesville Schools hosted the District Math Expo Competition on March 29 at the Unity Center in Statesville. A total of 79 projects competed across three categories: K-second grades, third-fourth grades, and fifth-sixth grades. These students competed at the school level to move forward to the district competition.

The following students placed gold, silver, or bronze in their grade category.

Kindergarten-second grade

  • Gold: Rakshit Arora from Coddle Creek Elementary with Geometric Fret: Rule of 18
  • Silver: Emma Perez from East Iredell Elementary with Where Do I Find Shapes Around Me?
  • Bronze: Jordan Gentry and Brooks Tutterow from East Iredell Elementary with Let it Rip

Third and fourth grades

  • Gold: Maris Caudill from Cloverleaf Elementary with Downtown Angles
  • Silver: Grayson Flowers from Lakeshore Elementary with The Birthday Paradox
  • Bronze: Eliza Dumbrigue and Carolina VanLoo from Woodland Heights Elementary with How to Make $2,000 Selling Lemonade

People are also reading…

Fifth and sixth grades

  • Gold: Aarav Patel from Woodland Heights Elementary with Investing My Way to College
  • Silver: Ananya Bhogavalli from The Brawley School with The Fibonacci Sequence
  • Bronze: Ethan Briede from Woodland Heights Elementary with Rain vs. Gutter
0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE: Missing man found safe

UPDATE:Mr. Hartness was located and is safe.The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is actively attempting to locate Ronald Franklin Hartness, 77.…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert