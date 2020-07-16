Iredell-Statesville Schools stepping up cleaning regimen in light of coronavirus

More than 4 million square feet. That’s how much space Dr. Kenny Miller, the assistant superintendent of facilities and planning for Iredell-Statesville Schools, looks to keep clean this year as some students return to classrooms. Thankfully for Miller, he won’t be doing it all on his own. “It’s going to be a team approach,” Miller said. “We’ve got buses, schools, and other areas to disinfect and keep clean. It’s going to take the entire staff.” Keeping schools clean is always his department’s top priority, but with the coronavirus pandemic, there are additional challenges that come with the job. Kindergarten up to eighth-grade students will return to use school facilities later this summer, pushing the school system to step up what Miller feels like were already thorough cleaning efforts. He said one of the challenges will be training employees in the proper use of different disinfectants and cleaning methods. “One of the disinfectants we use is nontoxic, but it needs to be on a surface for a certain amount of time to work. It’s safe, but we’ll need to make sure we use it properly so it does its job,” Miller said. Janitors and other cleaning employees focus on the areas used most every day, but now they’re going further than they usually would, especially on the so-called “deep cleaning” days. Miller said while surface areas, desks, chairs, and other often-used items and areas were always wiped down, now they’ll be making sure things are cleaned in their entirety. For example: Doorknobs were always cleaned, but now the entire door will get more attention. “Our janitors and staff are doing a bang-up job. We’re cleaning every nook and cranny, from the floor to the ceiling,” Miller said. “We’re making sure everything is as safe, clean, and sanitized as possible to start the year.” Miller said the county hasn’t had to dip into its own funds to cover the costs — so far. I-SS is using money from the CARES Act currently to cover the expenses associated with cleaning the schools. The CARES Act was passed by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump to give businesses and local governments economic relief. I-SS initially received $200,000 in CARES funding to help cover costs associated with the coronavirus, of which Miller said the board spent $175,000. They recently received $195,000, and have spent $30,000 of that already, Miller said. He said masks, face shields, hand sanitizer, floor markings and cleaning supplies were some of the things on which funds were spent. He said the district also bought electrostatic disinfectant machines that fog areas and disinfect. He said there are other ways they can help fight the spread of sickness. Schools will turn up their HVAC units to move more air through buildings and encourage students to bring their own water bottles so they can avoid water fountains and other areas that could be a hotbed for the coronavirus. Social distancing will play a part as well. “We’re trying to be smart, too. You don’t need to pay to put floor stickers everywhere when you can use tape, too. We’re just being smart about how we spend the money and look for ways to save money when we can find alternatives,” Miller said. While the money is there, Miller said the department has been understaffed and unable to fill all their positions for more than a year now. He said that teachers, coaches, and other staff members have helped by keeping their own areas cleaner than usual, but that it still takes a team effort to get things done. “It’s a daunting task regularly, and even more so now,” he said. Regardless, Miller and the school system are confident in their abilities to keep schools clean and safe as they possibly can for students. “We’re always concerned about stopping things from spreading. We keep an eye out every year with things like H1N1, SARS, MRSA, but with this, and not having a vaccine, we’re treating it a little more carefully,” Miller said.
