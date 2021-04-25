 Skip to main content
Iredell Republican Men's Club holds voter registration drive
Iredell Republican Men's Club holds voter registration drive

From left, Brian Summers Ronda Hoke, Nelson Queen, Rob Young, and John Gallina stand together at a registration drive at Randy's BBQ in Statesville on Saturday.

The Iredell County Republican Men's Club held a registration drive at Randy's BBQ in Statesville on Saturday. There were three locations during the Iredell Republican Men's Club's drive to register voters and engage the community. Johnson Auto-Parts on Shelton Avenue and Zootastic Park in Troutman were the other two locations.

