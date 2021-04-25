Iredell Republican Men's Club holds voter registration drive

Support Local Journalism
The Iredell County Republican Men's Club held a registration drive at Randy's BBQ in Statesville on Saturday. There were three locations during the Iredell Republican Men's Club's drive to register voters and engage the community. Johnson Auto-Parts on Shelton Avenue and Zootastic Park in Troutman were the other two locations.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
