Iredell GOP elects new leadership at convention, but statue debate dominates discussion

John Allen was elected the new head of the Iredell Republican Party at its convention on Saturday, but the meeting will likely be remembered for the debates and discussions surrounding the county Board of Commissioners resolution on the Iredell County Confederate Memorial.
Iredell County Commissioner James Mallory addressed the crowd gathered on hand, stating the resolution was merely an invitation to get the parties needed to the table if they could agree on moving it. But with the Sons of Confederate Veterans rejecting the resolution, Mallory said the matter won’t go forward.
“It doesn’t direct this memorial to be moved,” Mallory said. “It opened the door for a discussion, and the indications are, and we haven’t heard from everybody, but the Sons of Confederate Veterans said they aren’t interested in having it moved. And if that’s the case, it isn’t going anywhere.”
While his address wasn’t meant to be the focal point of the day’s proceedings, it ended up being the focal point of several discussions as the Iredell GOP went about its business.
The meeting at Calvary Chapel of Lake Norman started off with prayer and a few speakers, including N.C. GOP chairman Michael Whatley and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd before Mallory spoke about issues before Congress, including election security.
Mallory had said while he’s a Republican, his job and other elected officials is to serve all of Iredell County, so he said the resolution was an effort to consider the perspectives of African Americans and others, though he said it was on the owners of the statue — whether that is the Sons of Confederate Veterans or the Daughters of the Confederacy — would have to approve such a move.
He said in his opinion that the statue wasn’t meant to be a symbol of oppression.
“That’s not what that monument and memorial is intended to do. That is a memorial to soldiers who answered the call to the colors of their state and served honorably. And over 600 from Iredell County died, that’s a third that left this county,” Mallory said before he likened it to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldiers. “But we need to understand, there is a different perspective and it reflects the feelings and experiences of a significant number of our neighbors, and you can’t discount that.”
He said the resolution was meant to give the county, property of which the monument sits on, and its owners, either the Sons of Confederate Veterans or the Daughters of the Confederacy, a chance to determine its fate because, in the future, a more liberal board or a judge’s order could take the issue out of their hands.
He said one option would be to move it, which led to a loud response from a number of people in attendance. One man, Don. R. West, stood up to interrupt Mallory.
“Mr. Mallory, I’d like to turn my back on you just like you turned your back on this county,” West said, before sitting down.
But he said ultimately the resolution was to invite the owners of the statue to the table to determine if they were interested in moving it.
“If they’re not interested, and they don’t want to come to the table, then there is nothing to discuss,” Mallory said.
This answer didn’t fully satisfy the crowd, some of which accused him of selling out to Democrats and liberals by even suggesting it. A few said they were “backtracking” from their original position. One woman said the Board of Commissioners had made the resolution behind closed doors as the resolution was added to Tuesday’s agenda just before the meeting.
Mallory was also confronted by Statesville native Brian Summers, who felt that the board didn’t go far enough in talking to Black members of the community about how they believe the situation was being addressed.
A resolution meant to express disagreement and disappointments with the Iredell County Board of Commissioners ultimately came up a few votes short of passing on Saturday, but it was clear the majority of those gathered on were not pleased with the resolution.
Houpe, Mallory defend the resolution
After leaving the convention, Mallory further clarified the remarks he made earlier.
“It depends on who the owner of the monument is, and it appears from our research, the county does not own it,” Mallory said before explaining that there were no records of the board receiving the memorial in 1905. “If that has not happened, we do not legally own it.”
Mallory said in that case, the original owners — either the Sons of Confederate Veterans or the Daughters of the Confederacy — would be the ones who determined the statue’s fate.
“We are willing to sit down with them and discuss it. And if that involves moving it to a city cemetery, we would need the city to sit there and discuss it. You need to have three parties at the table to discuss it.”
“If the owners do not want to move it, then there’s no reason to sit down at the table. It’s the status quo, it doesn’t change,” Mallory said.
When asked if the lack of official receipt would give them more control since it never officially accepted, he said state law would still restrict its movement.
He said ultimately there wasn’t a desire among the board to move it unilaterally.
However, he said the county needed to address issues that affect the communities offended by the monument.
Did he consider this backtracking?
“Absolutely not. We put out an offer for people to come to the table. We can’t force people to the table,” Mallory said. He said if the owner of the statue wants to come to the table in the future, the board is ready to listen.
Fellow County Commissioner Gene Houpe backed Mallory in saying it was an offer and the resolution had been misunderstood.
“It’s what I’ve been telling everyone since that night: The intentions were good to try and help move the statue if the owners wanted to,” Houpe said. “If the owners want to move it, I support that. If people would have read the resolution at the beginning instead of overreacting to a degree, they would have realized if the Sons or the Daughters of the Confederacy didn’t want to move it, if the city didn’t want to accept it, then the resolution dies in itself.”
He said he understood the misunderstanding, but felt the process had been rushed, despite what he said were good intentions by the county. Houpe also said he would support a memorial to all soldiers of any war, not just a Civil War memorial. He said he hoped people would stop “talking past each other” and have “a real dialogue” on the subject.
“The statue is going to stay unless some judge orders us to move it or the owners allow us to move it,” Houpe said. “I never wanted to move it, but I wanted to support the resolution if the owners wanted to move it.”
The city also released a statement making the same points about the Sons of Confederate Veterans or the Daughters of the Confederacy needed to be interested to move forward.
