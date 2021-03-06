Iredell GOP elects new leadership at convention, but statue debate dominates discussion

John Allen was elected the new head of the Iredell Republican Party at its convention on Saturday, but the meeting will likely be remembered for the debates and discussions surrounding the county Board of Commissioners resolution on the Iredell County Confederate Memorial.

Iredell County Commissioner James Mallory addressed the crowd gathered on hand, stating the resolution was merely an invitation to get the parties needed to the table if they could agree on moving it. But with the Sons of Confederate Veterans rejecting the resolution, Mallory said the matter won’t go forward.

“It doesn’t direct this memorial to be moved,” Mallory said. “It opened the door for a discussion, and the indications are, and we haven’t heard from everybody, but the Sons of Confederate Veterans said they aren’t interested in having it moved. And if that’s the case, it isn’t going anywhere.”

While his address wasn’t meant to be the focal point of the day’s proceedings, it ended up being the focal point of several discussions as the Iredell GOP went about its business.

The meeting at Calvary Chapel of Lake Norman started off with prayer and a few speakers, including N.C. GOP chairman Michael Whatley and U.S. Rep. Ted Budd before Mallory spoke about issues before Congress, including election security.