Members of the Iredell County Democratic Party are expanding their outreach beyond the ballot box as members brought 168.4 pounds of food donations to their monthly meeting to contribute to Iredell Christian Ministries.

Iredell Democratic Party Chairwoman Beth Kendall said the donation looks to be timely due to a number of factors.

“With COVID aid ending a few months ago, and the increased need for food at home for kids with summer break right around the corner, folks are really needing the services Iredell Christian Ministries provides,” Kendall said. “As Democrats, we know the importance of SNAP, WIC and other safety net programs to help people who are in a tough spot. While elected Democrats work to get help where it’s needed most, we as a county party wanted to do our part. ICM is truly a lifesaver for so many families here in Iredell County, and we wanted to help extend their outreach with our efforts.”

Statesville City Councilwoman Kim Wasson also said that there is an increased need for many at this time, which is why the Democrats wanted to help.

“For many people in our community, after rent and other bills are due, there isn’t much money left over for groceries. Food shelters like ICM are having to provide more food for our residents. Rents in our area have increased over the last two years. The cost to buy a home is out of reach for many Statesville residents. We on the City Council are working diligently to come up with ways to house and feed our citizens, and I thank ICDP and ICM for their help in that effort.”

Learn more about Iredell Christian Ministries at www.iredellcm.org, and learn more about the Iredell Democratic Party at www.IredellDemocrats.com.