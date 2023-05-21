North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, May 3-18
7-Eleven #36075A, 1460 W. Memorial Highway, Union Grove, 94/A
Barkers Grocery LLC, 104 Houpe Road, Statesville, 99/A
Bojangles #437, 1612 E. Broad St., Statesville, 97.50/A
Burrito Loco, 391 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 92.50/A
Eagles Bar & Grill, 233 Broken Arrow Drive, Statesville, 98/A
Jet’s Pizza, 123-D Trade Court, Mooresville, 95.50/A
Kentucky Fried Chicken, 429 E. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, 97.50/A
Pamera Bread, 964 Glenway Drive, Statesville, 96.50/A
Papa John’s #1688, 1813 E. Broad St., Statesville, 99.50/A
Phil’s Food Mart, 4277 Wilkesboro Highway, Statesville, 90/A
Sam’s Club Café, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Sam’s Club Deli, 646 River Highway, Mooresville, 100/A
Subway #27863, 125-A Trade Court, Mooresville, 97/A
Subway #32503, Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard, Mooresville, 96/A
Sun Up Café, 120 Langtree Village Drive, Suite107, Mooresville, 96/A
Taco Bell #4863, 172 Turnersburg Highway. Statesville, 94/A
Thai Thai Café, 260 S. Main St., Mooresville, 95/A
The Original NY Bagels, 126-A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 95/A
Walmart #1156 Deli, 169 Norman Station Boulevard, Mooresville, 99/A
Wendy’s, #77, 570 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95/A
What-A-Burger #11, 210 S. Main St., Mooresville, 96/50A
About the ScoresThe sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.