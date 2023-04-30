North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, April 20-27.
Cats Restaurant, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 99/A
Coach’s Neighborhood Grill, 1531-A Cinema Drive, Statesville, 94.50/A
Dunkin Donuts #357135, 121 Mecklynn Road, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Gunter’s Wing Shack, 555 E. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 93/A
IHOP #3367, 478 River Highway, Mooresville, 98.50/A
Jersey Mike’s Subs #3043, 647 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 95/A
Jersey Mike’s Subs #3171, 252-H Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 96/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.