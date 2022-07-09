Iredell County restaurant inspections: June 26-July 2

North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, June 26-July 2.
7-Eleven #36073A, 849 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 95.50/A
Arby’s #7503, 829 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, 97/A
Colombian Bakery, 226 W. Broad St., Statesville, 95/A
Field of Greens, 111B Market Place Ave., Mooresville, 95/A
Fresh Chef Kitchen, 645 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, 96/A
Fujisan Sushi, 520 N. Main St., Troutman, 99/A
Great China II, 973 N. Main St., Mooresville, 84/B
Gunter’s Family Kitchen, 1499 W. Memorial Highway, Harmony, 96/A
Jay Bee’s, 320 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, 98.50/A
Publix Deli #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 99/A
Publix Meat & Sushi #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Publix Produce #1539, 134 Venture Lane, Statesville, 100/A
Salty Caper 2, 134A Mooresville Commons Way, Mooresville, 98.50/A
TerraBella Lake Norman – Kitchen, 140 Carriage Club Drive, Mooresville, 99/A
About the Scores
The sanitation grading of all restaurants, food stands, drink stands and meat markets is based on a system of scoring in 10 basic sanitation categories. Grades are as follows: A (90 and over), B (80-89), C (70-79). Permits shall be revoked for establishments receiving a score of less than 70 percent.