Iredell County real estate transactions: Oct. 27-29

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Oct. 27-29. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From Cairn Studio, Ltd. To Carrier Gen 3 Realty, LLC, 16.731 acres, 164 McKenzie Road, Mooresville, $5,350,000, on Oct. 28.
From Giant Oak, LLC to D.R. Horton, Inc. 106.53 acres, Wallace Springs Road, Statesville, $5,108,000, on Oct. 29.
From C. Dunn/TR and Cheryl A. Dunn Living Trust to G. and L. Driscoll, Lot 457 of The Point, 182 Brownstone Drive, Mooresville, $1,750,000, on Oct. 28.
From Oates Venture, LLC to D&R Storage Group, LLC, two tracts, Lot 1, Lakefield Retail Business Park and approximately 6.06 acres off Oates Road, Mooresville, $1,559,000, on Oct. 29.
From C. and K. Zimmerman to M. and M. Drury, Lot 138 of Lakewalk, 149 Little Indian Loop, Mooresville, $1,510,000, on Oct. 28.
CLEVELAND
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to R. LaFond and K. Minton, Lot 50 of Hidden Creek, 124 Charles Farm Drive, Cleveland, $315,000, on Oct. 29.
DAVIDSON
From Ridgewalk, LLC to Peachtree Residential, LLC, Lot 5 of Ridge Walk, 118 Copper Pine Lane, Davidson, $131,000, on Oct. 29.
HARMONY
From H. and S. and D. Smith to J. and E. Purgason, three tracts, Lot 10 of Twenty One Acres and metes and bounds, 2653, 2657 and 2659 Harmony Highway, Harmony, $200,000, on Oct. 27.
From N. Choquette, Payne Rock Investments, LLC and G. and G. and J. Ramsey to J. and V. Karasinski, Lot 23 of Cheshire Ridge, 119 Cheshire Ridge Road, Harmony, $23,500, on Oct. 29.
From D. Watt and D. Johnson to G. and M. Isenhour, 12.767 acres, 205 Dyson Road, Harmony, $342,500, on Oct. 29.
MOORESVILLE
From North Main Development, LLC, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Inc., and Our Towns of North Mecklenburg-South Iredell Habitat for Humanity, Inc. to L. and L. Pinkston, Lot 8 of Mills Avenue townhomes, 366 E. Mills Ave., Mooresville, $189,000, on Oct. 27.
From EFC Associates, Inc. to K. and W. and K. Onion, Lot 2 of Glinda Hills, 119 Dorothy Lane, Mooresville, $399,000, on Oct. 27.
From EFC Associates, Inc. to K. and W. and K. Onion, Lot 1 of Glinda Hills, 115 Dorothy Lane, Mooresville, $50,000, on Oct. 27.
From D. and D. and E. Enabnit to Adjess Associates 20, LLC, Lot 9 of Back Forty, 132 Malibu Road, Mooresville, $615,000, on Oct. 27.
From M. Caplis to M. and K. Tefler, tract 1, Pier 33 condominiums, 103 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 218, Mooresville, $330,000, on Oct. 27.
From C. Bayonet, S. Jimenez and S. Alicea to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 485 of Curtis Pond, 104 Millen Drive, Mooresville, $362,000, on Oct. 27.
From B. and A. Cunningham to Thomas-Logan, LLC, (Lot 3), 128 Krystal Nicole Lane, Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to A. and Y. Barber, Lot 88 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $420,500, on Oct. 27.
From S. and S. Deininger to M. and J. Horton, Lot 330 of the Farms, 157 Alder Springs Lane, Mooresville, $810,000, on Oct. 27.
From B. and D. Douglas to Offerpad SPR Borrower A, LLC, Lot 12 of Pecan Hills, 169 Pecan Hills Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Oct. 27.
From B. Moss and C. Tatu/AIF to T. Webb, Lot 39 of Harbor Landing, 155 Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $375,000, on Oct. 28.
From C. and B. Dittrich to W. Burleson, Lot 24 of Lakeside Farm, 152 Wood Duck Loop, Mooresville, $490,000, on Oct. 28.
From L. and L. and J. and J. Campione to T. and R. Nelson, Harbor Point Village Condominiums, Unit 109, 637 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $525,000, on Oct. 28.
From C. and H. Edmunds to A. and M. Folkes, two tracts, 0.63 acre and 0.22 acre, Faith Road, Mooresville, $325,000, on Oct. 28.
From B. and B. and R. Hawkins to B. Stevens, lots, Cove View Park, 152 Cove View Drive, Mooresville, $200,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. Showfety to A. Ferguson and W. McElroy, Lot 3 of Peninsula Pines, 135 and 137 Pine Meadow Lane, Mooresville, $210,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. and T. Comeaux to T. Frost and S. Fox, Lot 9 of Rockridge Point, 120 Wheaton Lane, Mooresville, $700,000, on Oct. 28.
From A. and S. Dellinger to R. and P. Hazlewood, Lots 5 and 6 of Brookview, 125 Cobblestone Lane, Mooresville, $313,000, on Oct. 28.
From Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to R. Edison, Lot 9 of Josh Acres, 127 Fantasy Lane, Mooresville, $475,000, on Oct. 28.
From M. Hobbs to S. Horner, Lot 10 of Laurelwood, 144 Equestrian Drive, Mooresville, $318,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. Shady to B. Kauffman, 110 Steam Engine Drive, Unit 101, Mooresville, $154,000, on Oct. 28.
From Foley Homes Sales, LLC to M. Taynor and A. Annarino, Lot 10 of Country Meadows, 127 Country Meadows Drive, Mooresville, $296,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. and J. and L. and L. Blocher to J. and D. Shrader, Lot 159 of The Woodlands, 112 Black Alder Court, Mooresville, $390,000, on Oct. 28.
From E. and D. Helmuth to M. and M. Darwish, (Lot 3), 116 Brewer Lane, Mooresville, $315,000, on Oct. 28.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. and E. McLean, Lot 34 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $384,000, on Oct. 29
From R. and A. Burns to J. and M. Powers, Lot 4 of The Harbour, 175 Lake Mist Drive, Mooresville, $1,425,000, on Oct. 29.
From M. Hall/TR and Madelia Land Trust to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, Lot 111 of Curtis Pond, 141 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $275,000, on Oct. 29.
From S. and L. Goldboss to Future Realty LLC, Lot 20 of Harris Crossing, 110 Sheridan Court, Mooresville, $315,000, on Oct. 29.
From Smoky Mountain Equity LLC to BT Investment Properties LLC, Lot 111 of Curtis Pond, 141 Madelia Place, Mooresville, $290,000, on Oct. 29.
From J.W. Knox Holdings, LLC to J. Laguna, lots, 119 and 121 Almond Road, Mooresville, $250,000, on Oct. 29.
From D. and D. Stokes to Keep Going Investments, LLC, Lot 2 of Shepherd Valley, 200 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $205,000, on Oct. 29.
From Keep Going Investments, LLC and Keep Going Investments LLC to ARVM 5, LLC, Lot 2 of Shepherd Valley, 200 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $282,000, on Oct. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and A. Kaufman, Lot 21 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $380,500, on Oct. 29.
From A. and L. Mattia to K. and S. Koch, Lot 3 of Alexander Island, 120 Sheets Drive, Mooresville, $1,450,000, on Oct. 29.
From D. Patterson to M. and T. Latham, 10.08 acres, Rustic Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Oct. 29.
From T. and T. and L. Hegedus to Melonakos Living Trust, Lot 256 of Morrison Plantation, 129 Morrocroft Lane, Mooresville, $388,000, on Oct. 29.
From V. and J. Ciurciu to R. Nickson and C. Craparo, Lot 44 of Woodland Hills, 115 Broadbill Drive, Mooresville, $620,000, on Oct. 29.
From B. Jensen to Smoky Mountain Equity LLC, Lot 66 of Foxmoor, 108 Tara Lynn Court, Mooresville, $265,000, on Oct. 29.
From C. and C. Macchioni to J. Parsons, Lot 75 of Harbor Cove, 107 Currituck Court, Mooresville, $416,000, on Oct. 29.
From J. Charcut to True North Borrower North Carolina, LLC, Lot 109 of Greencroft, 102 Clacton Court, Mooresville, $336,000, on Oct. 29.
From T. and J. Blake and N. and E. Cirulli to Opendoor Property J, LLC, Lot 26 of Harris Crossing, 103 Collenton Lane, Mooresville, $337,000, on Oct. 29.
From C. and M. Martin to C. and H. Edmunds, Lot 48 of Ashlyn Creek, 108 Tartan Place, Mooresville, $440,000, on Oct. 29.
From R. and J. Carter to S. Osorio and G. Martinez, Lot 32 of White Oaks, Mooresville, $324,000, on Oct. 29.
From K. Courts and M. Misciagna to J. and L. Devane, Lot 29 of Chesapeake Pointe, 321 Cove Creek Loop, Mooresville, $710,000, on Oct. 29.
From M. Tomasello to SN NC, LLC, Lot 14 of Gabriel Estates, 109 Umberly Court, Mooresville, $330,000, on Oct. 29.
From E. and E. and S. Eller, J. Picot, J. Eller and F. Picot to S. O’Toole, Lot 111 of Harbor Cove, 155 Samdusky Lane, Mooresville, $415,000, on Oct. 29.
From M/I Homes of Charlotte, LLC to J. and K. Bentson, Lot 105 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 108 W. Neel Ranch Road, Mooresville, $336,500, on Oct. 29.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to H. Ejaz, Lot 33 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $376,000, on Oct. 29.
From J. Durkin and C. Ciocco to C. Ciocco, Lot 85 of Woodland Hills, 194 Ringneck Trail, Mooresville, $155,000, on Oct. 29.
From B. Baker to R. and A. Petersen, 0.602 acre, Lot 67 of Cornelius Estates, 188 Olympia Drive, Mooresville, $365,000, on Oct. 29.
From Cornerstone Building One, LLC to JCEG Holdings, LLC, Cornerstone Office, 331 Alcove Road, Unit 101, Mooresville, $450,000, on Oct. 29.
From B. Horseman and C. Brenoel to I. Levina, Lot 64 of Commodore Peninsula, 263 Commodore Loop, Mooresville, $385,000, on Oct. 29.
From Onxy Bay Trust, Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc,/AIF to B. Alfaro, (Lots 37-39), 36 Selma Drive, Mooresville, $123,000, on Oct. 29.
MOUNT ULLA
From M. Waters and T. Thomas to P. and G. Horn and N. Henson, two tracts, metes and bounds, 116 French Belk Road, Mount Ulla, $229,000, on Oct. 29.
STATESVILLE
From T. and T. and E. Edmiston to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 10 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 943 Ashland Ave., Statesville, $250,000, on Oct. 27.
From 178 Wedge View Way Trust and F. Goulas/TR to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 91 of Fox Den, 178 Wedge View Way, Statesville, $310,000, on Oct. 27.
From B. and B. Harper to H. and H. Farnsworth, Lot 62 of Shannon Acres, 3204 Wentworth St., Statesville, $425,000, on Oct. 27.
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, multiple parcels, Lots 65-66, 74, 76-76, 80 and 93 of Larkin, Statesville, $565,000, on Oct. 27.
From B. and S. Swidler and S. Leontopoulos to S. and S. Bennett, Lot 63 of Donsdale, 188 Donsdale Drive, Statesville, $390,000, on Oct. 27.
From J. and T. Neale to Heavens Homes, LLC, 1125 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $108,000, on Oct. 27.
From W. Plummer Jr. and M. Hart to R. Rydell and J. Morgan, Lot 10 of Carter’s Farm, 112 Winfield Place, Statesville, $575,000, on Oct. 27.
From D. Perry to Solution Home Buyers, LLC, 0.619 acre, 138 Pacific Drive, Statesville, $75,000, on Oct. 27.
From Solution Home Buyers, LLC to J. and K. Murray, 0.619 acre, 138 Pacific Drive, Statesville, $100,000, on Oct. 27.
From NCFC Services LLC/TR and A. and J. Mead to C. Burke, 0.269 acre, 152 Cheryls Pass Circle, Statesville, $24,500, on Oct. 27.
From M. and M. Grindrod to Heavens Homes, LLC, metes and bounds, 1121 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $108,000, on Oct. 27.
From J. and D. Rutledge to P. Tierney, Lot 14 of Old Homestead, 288 Clark Cove Road, Statesville, $1,150,000, on Oct. 27.
From PBT Properties, LLC to Trunorth Homes LLC, Lot 1 of Harmons East, Statesville, $39,000, on Oct. 27.
From E. Aronson/Indvl & Admr, R. and R. Aronson and J. Adcock. Est to K. Koppenal, Lots 40-43 of Park Grove, 340 N. Oakwood Drive, Statesville, $320,000, on Oct. 27.
From BeeZee, LLC to D. Forney, 0.229 acre, Lot 11 of Country Club Estates, 512 Salisbury Road, Statesville, $141,500, on Oct. 27.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to MFR Properties, LLC, 3.494 acres, Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $80,000, on Oct. 27.
From J. Bingman and K. Chauncey to D. Matthews, metes and bounds, 158 Fairdale Road, Statesville, $135,000, on Oct. 27.
From J. Metz to T. Burns, Lot 72 of Olde Statesville, 116 Boiling Brook Drive, Statesville, $260,000, on Oct. 27.
From Believers Faith Center, Inc. to E. Dyson, 14.866 acres, Brookview Road, Statesville, $565,000, on Oct. 27.
From PBT Properties, LLC to Trunorth Homes LLC, Lot 2 of Harmons East, Statesville, $39,000, on Oct. 27.
From F. Reyes, M. Benitez and M. Vargas to B. Simpson and M. Hardy, Lot 12 of Willowbrook, 106 Rock Island Drive, Statesville, $224,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. and B. Lambert to M. and J. Kowalski, Lot 7 of Carson Creek, 233 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $423,000, on Oct. 28.
From T. Stratmann to S. Lestina, 3.51 acres, 143 Deans Ranch Drive, Statesville, $225,000, on Oct. 28.
From S. and S. Tucker to Oakmont Capital LLC, Lot 9 of Suburban Acres, 306 Sigmon Road, Statesville, $5,000, on Oct. 28.
From S. and W. Watts, L. and E. Woods, K. Bostic and S. Woods to C. Simpson, (Lot 3), 201 Colfax Road, Statesville, $130,000, on Oct. 28.
From M. Kimel and J. Eisele/AIF to J. and J. Brown, Lot 105 of Country Club Estates, 640 Margaret Drive, Statesville, $224,500, on Oct. 28.
From St. Hilaire Construction, LLC to R. and G. Zaccardelli, Chestnut Commons, Unit 1538, Statesville, $289,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. and J. and C. Rickert to R. Bridge/TR, N. Bridge/TR and Bridge Family Trust, 4.153 acres, 879 Snow Creek Road, Statesville, $135,000, on Oct. 28.
From D. and D. Robeson to W. Barger Jr., (Lot 4), 133 Barnes Airship Drive, Statesville, $95,000, on Oct. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to P. and B. Guenat, Lot 35 of Larkin, 223 Canada Drive, Statesville, $370,500, on Oct. 28.
From L. and T. Ballard and A. Bullock to J. Rosario, .251 acre, 3111 Eastway Drive, Statesville, $230,000, on Oct. 28.
From D. Ervin Sr. to B. and T. Porter, Lot 33 of Alexander Knoll, 361 Alpine Circle, Statesville, $25,000, on Oct. 28.
From D. and J. Craft to Offerpad SPE Borrower A, LLC, Lot 2 of Deer Crossing, 740 Jennings Road, Statesville, $256,000, on Oct. 28.
From L. and L. Goodwin to M. Lail, Lot 2 of Kingswood Estates, Kingswood Drive, Statesville, $15,000, on Oct. 28.
From K. Franco to L. and L. Trotter and R. and A. Mills, Lot 9 of Beverly Heights, 106 Museum Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Oct. 28.
From Oakhollow Equity Management, LLC to Carolina Total Homes, LLC, (Lots 21-23), Reynolda Drive, Statesville, $20,000, on Oct. 28.
From J. Trent and J. Fenner to T. and T. Owens, Lot 20 of Ambleside, 190 Millstone Drive, Statesville, $280,000, on Oct. 28.
From D. and C. Lamberth to J. and B. Rayford, metes and bounds, Chestnut Grove Road, Statesville, $100,000, on Oct. 28.
From P. and P. Bellamy to Purpose Real Estate Group LLC, 257 Jefferson Street, Statesville, $130,000, on Oct. 28.
From True Homes, LLC to S. and F. Sinclair, Lot 62 of The Landings, 132 Dublin Court, Statesville, $303,000, on Oct. 28.
From B. Overcash to R. Dillard, 2.47 acres, 394 Shiloh Road, Statesville, $50,000, on Oct. 29.
From K. and K. Martin to B. Wright-Silver, B. Wright Silver and B. Silver, Lot 11 of Starmount Forest, 914 Wedgewood Road, Statesville, $228,500, on Oct. 29.
From G. and G. and S. Wood to Edco Construction, LLC, Lots 26, 30 and 79 of Lakeridge, 413, 417 and 433 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $60,000, on Oct. 29.
From D. Jackins to R. Wright and E. Lopez, Lot 188 of Hillcrest, 536 Virginia Ave., Statesville, $212,000, on Oct. 29.
From B. and D. Helton to M. Kliese, Lot 27 of Hampton Glen, 140 Hyde Lane, Statesville, $205,000, on Oct. 29.
From N. Hope/AIF and T. Hope to Lakota Partners, LLC, Lots 1 and 2 of Jan Joy Acres, 2241 and 2245 Beauty St., Statesville, $25,000, on Oct. 29.
From EDCO Construction, LLC to S. Snowberger and C. Connor, 394 Brookfield Drive, Statesville, $3,000, on Oct. 29.
From D. and D. Laing to R. and L. Ketchie, metes and bounds, 401 Ridgeway Ave., Statesville, $300,000, on Oct. 29.
From R. Fox to J Harris Investments, LLC, Lot 73 of Reynolda, 404 E. Sharpe St., Statesville, $70,000, on Oct. 29.
From B. and T. and T. Stroud to TRWG Holdings, LLC, two tracts, metes and bounds, 138 Beechnut Lane, Statesville, $120,000, on Oct. 29.
From D. Watkins/TR and Dan Watkins Living Trust to Z. Lambe, 0.743 acre, Lot 3 of West View Terrace, 813 Candy Drive, Statesville, $170,000, on Oct. 29.
From K. and F. and F. Harmon to D. and K. Overstreet, Lots 131-132 of Beverly Heights, 1701 Kenmore Drive, Statesville, $330,000, on Oct.29.
From J. and Y. Her and T. Vang to R. and A. Strepka, Lot 93 of Valley Brook, 1103 Valley St., Statesville, $282,000, on Oct. 29.
From R. Cannon, S. Haines/AIF and D. Cannon to G. and K. Milburn, Lot 58 of Windemere, 203 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $567,500, on Oct. 29.
From J. and K. and K. Howard to M. Lawson, Lot 67 of Lippard Springs, Statesville, $270,000, on Oct. 29.
From Catawba Capital, LLC to F. and P. and K. Gonzales, 0.9 acre, 146 Beulah Road, Statesville, $64,000, on Oct. 29.
From L. Angeles to SECU*RE, Inc. (Lots 68-69 and 151-152), 1711 Fifth St., Statesville, $65,000, on Oct. 29.
From N. Walawender and C. Ranno to C. and A. Waugh, Lot 23 of Dobbs Valley, Statesville, $47,500, on Oct. 29.
From E. Cruz Jr. to D. and R. Bryde, Lots 8 and 9 of Bristol Park Terrace, 2833 Glenview Drive, Statesville, $150,000, on Oct. 29.
From C. and C. and R. and R. Ross to Petram, LLC, 11.162 acres, Sain Road, Statesville, $150,000, on Oct. 29.
From G. and H. Miller to C. Holloway, Lot 7 of Oakland Heights, 610 Hedrick Drive, Statesville, $335,000, on Oct. 29.
STONY POINT
From C. Jenkins/TR, C. Jenkins/TR, R. Stone/TR, R. Lackey/TR and Temple Baptist Church to M. Martin, (Lot 1), 624 W. Lackey Farm Road, Stony Point, $250,000, on Oct. 29.
TROUTMAN
From B. Chavis to Ecno, LLC and Land Deals, 1.482 acres, Carlyle Road, Troutman, $20,000, on Oct. 27.
From Ecno, LLC and Land Deals to B. Kososki, 1.482 acres, Carlyle Road, Troutman, $40,000, on Oct. 27.
From T. Webb, C. and C. Brown and C. Webb to S. Brunner, Lot 15 of Pheasant Run, 309 Overcash Road, Troutman, $260,000, on Oct. 27.
From D. and S. Neumann to P. McLaughlin, Lots 17 and 18 of Summertree, 235 Summertree Drive, Troutman, $90,000, on Oct. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Miles, Lot 162 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 124 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $433,000, on Oct. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Ferrar and J. Fowler, Lot 155 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 154 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $406,500, on Oct. 28.
From Hickory RE Holding LLC to Store Master Funding XXII, LLC, metes and bounds, 124 Wagner St., Troutman, $854,500, on Oct. 28.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings II, LLC, Lot 156 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 150 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $382,500, on Oct. 29.
From D. Crow to WIZ Properties, LLC, metes and bounds, 142 Lytton Farm Road, Troutman, $125,000, on Oct. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and S. Lochren, Lot 163 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 120 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $401,000, on Oct. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to F. and B. Barger, Lot 189 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 161 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $391,000, on Oct. 29.
From NVR, Inc. to J. Pineda, Lot 8 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $359,500, on Oct. 29.
From R. Bobinski and Town of Troutman, 2.38 acres, 334 North Ave., Troutman, $330,000, on Oct. 29.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Garza, Lot 188 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 157 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $358,500, on Oct. 29.