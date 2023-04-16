The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 31-April 3. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

Tango and Cash LLC to D. Carufe, S. Carufe, 123 Potomac Lane, Mooresville, $4 million, on March 31.

A.L. Mahar to S.B. Lynch, 173 Milford Circle, Mooresville, $3.1 million on March 31.

LKN Properties LLC to Leary Properties LLC., lot 94, section 11, Crescent Land and Timber, Mooresville, $1,550,000 on April 3.

E.M. Perry, D, Johnson to J.T. Maples, J.G. Maples, 121 Bearcreek Road, Mooresville, $1,282,000 on April 3.

J.L. Elliott, A.D. Elliott to J.R. Barker, 611 and 617 Signal Hill Drive Extension, Statesville, $880,000 on April 3.

MOORESVILLE

W.R. Sandoval and N.M. Nicholas to D.J. Cota and D.A. Cota, 154 Rainberry Drive, Mooresville, $580,000 on March 31.

S.W. Brown to T.D. Keryluck, 147-A Limerick Road, Mooresville, $260,000 on March 31.

TTW North Carolina Holdings Inc. to Ketily Investments LLC, Unit 208, Building 106, Station 115, Condominiums, Mooresville, $210,000.

Acoustica LLC to STDC1 LLC, Unit B-9, Late Apex Storage Condominiums, Mooresville, $285,000 on March 31.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to M.A. Pike and A.S. Pike, 191 Eden Ave., Mooresville, $391,000 on March 31.

M. Hussin to J.R. Powers and C.G. Powers. 739 Dogwood Lane, Mooresville, $300,000 on March 31.

A.A. Tyson and M.L. Tyson to C. Barnes, 135 Beacon Drive, Unit B, Mooresville, $390,000 on March 31.

Aino NC LLC to Y.S. Huang and Y.Y. Zheng, 113 Congaree Loop, Mooresville, $470,000 on March 31.

J-Mac Properties LLC to J. McNaughton, 435 Shinn Farm Road, Mooresville, $523,000 on March 31.

Christopher M. Lee to M. and N. Smith, 182 Royalton Road, Mooresville, $375,000 on March 31.

P. and A. Lefebvre to J. Clifford, 130 Fellspoint Lane, Mooresville, $670,000 on March 31.

Sammet Properties LLC to B.D. Manjarres and T. Dinnerman, 149 Green Dragon Court, Mooresville, $235,000 on March 31.

C.S. Burchette, R.L. Burchette, L.S. Davidson, R.L. Davidson, J.S. Overcash to T.S. Davis, 316 Messick Ave., Mooresville, $225,000 on March 31.

C.R. Harris, L.U. Harris to Community Foundations CDC, Inc., 13 Cascade St., Mooresville, $230,000 on March 31.

Mortgage Assets Management LLC, PHH Mortgage Corporation/AIF PHH Mortgage Services to Boone & Company Inc., 154 E. Limerick Road, Mooresville, $222,000 on March 31.

A.F. Mirabal, V.C. Viloria to M. Luther, 136 Rocky Point Court, Mooresville, $365,000 on March 31.

Ribbon Home SPV I LLC to C. Bailey, K.E. Bailey, 146 Robinson Road, Mooresville, $360,000 on March 31.

D. Gibson, P.L. Gibson, P. Macterrnan to G. Stafford, 128 Glastonbury Drive, Mooresville, $28,500 on April 3.

M.E. Kurtz, J.G. Kurtz to R.M. Twardowski, E.J. Miller, 825 Deer Path Place, Mooresville, $430,000 on April 3.

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc. to McCarthy Properties I LLC, McCarthy Properties 2LLC, Forest Lake Townhomes, Mooresville, $60,000 on April 3.

J.E. Petrous to C.J. Schoolcraft, A.D. Schoolcraft, 212 English Hills Drive, Mooresville, $325,000 on April 3.

Ellis Redevelopment LLC. To W. Challacin, L. Porteous, 779 Pine St., Mooresville, $439,000 on April 3.

J.B. Zelinko revocable trust agreement to R.J. Jarvis, J.T. Jarvis, 125 Ivy Creek Lane, Mooresville, $355,000 on April 3.

D.A. Fisher, K.L. Fisher to True Homes LLC, lots 1, 2, 3 Ryan Lane, Mooresville, $225,000 on April 3.

M.D. Kimura, K.M. Kimura to Yamasa Co. Ltd., 141, Round Keep Lane, Mooresville, $305,500 on April 3.

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings LLC to E. Van Horn, 135-A Berkley Ave., Mooresville, $405,000 on April 3.

D.A. Fisher, K.L. Fisher to True Homes LLC, lots 5, 6, 7, 8 Ryan Lane, Mooresville, $300,000 on April 3.

STATESVILLE

R. and I. Flowers to T. Paxton, 807 Chevelle Drive, Statesville, $198,000 on March 31.

Providence Management and Investments LLC to Habitat for Humanity Charlotte Region Inc., 1611 Third St., Statesville, $241,500 on March 31.

Kenson Homes LLC to D.E. Snyder and S.A. Snyder, 273 Lone Pine Road, Statesville, $531,000 on March 31.

R11 Company LLC to Helmsman Homes LLC, 120, 121, 125 and 126 Orville Lane, Statesville, $200,000 on March 31.

Open Door Property Trust 1 to R.J. Harper and C.N. Harper, 122 T-Bird Drive, Statesville, $280,000 on March 31.

D. Gibson, P.L. Gibson, P. Macterrnan to Geoff Stafford Inc., 117 Riverton Drive, Statesville, $28,500 on March 31.

True Homes LLC to D. Waites, F. Waites, 115 Mooring Drive, Statesville, $401,000 on March 31.

True Homes LLC to M.Y. Matos, R.D. Matos, 143 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $355,000 on March 31.

True Homes LLC to B.S. Frampton, 133 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $309,000 on March 31.

W.B. Self to S.A. Smith, 704 Wood St., Statesville, $249,000 on April 3.

The Betty D. Grant revocable trust agreement, A.I. Grant, S.G. Roetschel to J.L. Duncan, C. Sheehan, 145 White Fox Trail, Statesville, $299,000 on April 3.

D.A. Gonzalez, L. Ochoa-Gomez to D.L. Collins, A.L. Collins, 112 Bell Chase Lane, Statesville, $433,000 on April 3.

S.R. Kommareddi, G. Kommareddi to B.R. Alvarez, C.J. Monroy, 183 Hallmark Estates Drive, Statesville, $140,000 on April 3.

F. Palmer, Y. Palmer to Lamia Real Estate Group Ltd., 163 Draper Drive, Statesville, $16,500 on April 3.

F. Palmer, Y. Palmer to J. Lamia N. Lamia, 163 Draper Drive, Statesville, $23,000 on April 3.

J.N. Martinez, R. Ibarra to J.B. Crosby Jr., 2111 Kennedy Drive, Statesville, $162,500 on April 3.

N.A. Harpe, H.D. Harpe to D. Palen, L. Holiman, 146 Starboard Lane, Statesville, $580,000 on April 3.

Ekoh Properties LLC to B. Skogen, 899 Sharon School Road, Statesville, $26,000 on April 3.

B.M. Elliott, D.L. Elliott, R.L. Horne, R.L. Horne, R.L. Lambert, L.N. Lambert , T.W. Lambert, D.W. Lambert to G.M. Caldwell, 1095 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $130,000 on April 3.

TROUTMAN

B.M. Nesbit to C.A. Nesbit, 307 State Park Road, Troutman, $235,000 on March 31.

D.R Horton Inc. to N. Stone and C.M. Stone, 121 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $535,000 on March 31.

W.G. Eure, D.L. Eure to B. Mabe, K.S. Mabe, M, Smith, G.C. Smith Jr., 189 Tackle Box Drive, Troutman, $467,000 on March 31.

J.H. Fowler, M. O’Reirdan, L.L. Fowler, J.R. Fowler Jr. to Your New Home LLC, 248 Ashmore Circle, Troutman, $50,000 on March 31.

D.R. Horton Inc. to P.M. Lefebvre and A.D. Lefebvre, 147 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $453,500 on April 3.

M.S. Wightman, K.E. Wightman to N.C. Smith III Living Trust, 218 Stillwater Drive, Troutman, $407,000 on April 3.

HARMONY

WJH LLC to ET-11 LP, 118 Anderson Acres Drive, Lot 23, Rock Gate Estates, Harmony, $210,000 on March 31.

M.K. Bryan to Piedmont Landco LLC, eight acres, Eagle Mills, Harmony, $16,000 on April 3.

J.K Renegar, J.W. Renegar, T. Renegar, P.W. Renegar, F.R. Frye, T.C. Frye to W.B. Renegar, M. Renegar, 340 Rabbit Highway, Harmony, $325,000 on April 3.

D.W. Moore, L.T. Moore, Sandra M. Moore, D.A. Simpson, C.M. Simpson to S. Turner, C. Turner, Tomlinson Avenue, Harmony, $50,000 on April 3.

STONY POINT

CMH Homes Inc. to K.W. Button, L.M. Button, 118 W. Valley Lane, Stony Point. $217,000 on April 3.