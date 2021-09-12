Iredell County real estate transactions: Aug. 27-Sept. 1

The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 27-Sept. 1. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
From MPG Mooresville, LLC to Platzer Family Limited Partnership, metes and bounds, River Highway, Mooresville, $5,658,000, on Aug. 27.
From 3A Composites USA Inc. to 2020 W Front St LLC, 12.76 acres, more or less, 2020 W. Front St., Statesville, $3,500,000, on Sept. 1.
From Deberti Holdings, LLC to Rim-Tec Castings Eastern, L.L.C., Lots 8 and 9 of Deerfield Business Park, 296 Cayuga Drive, Mooresville, $2,260,000, on Sept.1.
From A. and A. Mitias to E. and J. Diffendal, Lot 1 of George Church, 108 Hickory Hill Road, Mooresville, $1,850,000, on Sept. 1.
From T. and T. and R. Gross to AMA Capital, LLC, Lot 1, 0.772 acre, 417 E. Statesville Avenue, Mooresville, $1,500,000, on Sept. 1.
DAVIDSON
From Peachtree Residential NC LLC to J. Govoni, Lot 1 of Ridge Walk, 144 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $730,000, on Aug. 30.
HARMONY
From K. and M. Keiger to W. Quintanilla, G. Lopez and G. Quintanilla Lopez, Lot 10 of Sagefield, 156 Redmon Road, Harmony, $130,000, on Aug. 31.
MOORESVILLE
From C. and C. and M. Van Dyk to K. and J. McKinnon, Lot 217 of Morrison Plantation, 117 S. Wendover Trace Avenue, Mooresville, $336,000, on Aug. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to S. and R. Lemite, Lot 467 of Atwater Landing, 116 Cherry Birch Street, Mooresville, $371,000, on Aug. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to D. and L. Budd, Lot 476 of Atwater Landing, 138 Cherry Birch Street, Mooresville, $384,000, on Aug. 27.
From B. and B. Poston to S. and J. Wilkins, Shepherds Bluff, Mooresville, $220,000, on Aug. 27.
From J. and J. and J. Marts to J. and S. Jakubowski, Lot 108 of The Farms, 124 Cherry Bark Drive, Mooresville, $395,000, on Aug. 27.
From J2 Investment Properties, LLC to A. and B. Neiheiser, Lot 66 of Idlewood Harbor, 306 Elysian Drive, Mooresville, $75,000, on Aug. 27.
From J. and S. Balthaser to M. Kuper and S. Petersen, (Lot 41), 817 Pine Street, Mooresville, $389,000, on Aug. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. Grier Jr., Lot 95 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $343,500, on Aug. 27.
From Rent The Farms, LLC to J. Tyler-Blanchard, J. Tyler Blanchard and J. Blanchard, 0.913 acre, (Lot 330), 142 Ballycastle Road, Mooresville, $800,000, on Aug. 27.
From C. and G. Gargano to P. Hezar, Lot 157 of Atwater Landing, 262 Preston Road, Mooresville, $510,000, on Aug. 27.
From R. and R. and G. and G. Thompson to S. and R. Zinda, Lot 64 of Johnson Manor, 109 Damsire Court, Mooresville, $336,500, on Aug. 27.
From K. and K. and A. Royster to A. and J. Giambalvo, Lots 3 and 4 of Woodberry Forest, 614 Woodberry Drive, Mooresville, $515,000, on Aug. 27.
From F. Hensley to Cade Capital Investments, LLC, Late Apex Storage, Unit B6, Mooresville, $225,000, on Aug. 27.
From NVR, Inc. to T. Lesane, Lot 81D of Waterfront at Langtree, 128 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $346,000, on Aug. 27.
From S. and S. and L. Harris to OP SPE TPA1, LLC, Lot 10 of Ketchie Acres, 105 Sun Lane, Mooresville, $317,000, on Aug. 27.
From The Harold and Gail Knight Family Limited Partnership and H. Knight/PTNR to MPG Williamson Road LLC, 189 Williamson Road, Mooresville, $700,000, on Aug. 27.
From Deberti, Inc. to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 51 of Woodland Hills, 151 Broadbill Drive, Mooresville, $468,500, on Aug. 27.
From D. and C. Morris to M. Morris and C. Waggy, Lot 2 of Sunset Pointe at the Harbour, 111 Island Cove Lane, Mooresville, $462,500, on Aug. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to C. Appanna, Lot 50 of Atwater Landing, 143 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $400,500, on Aug. 27.
From W. and W. Joseph to S. and S. Katsamas, Lot 3 of Kensington Village North, 120 Kingsway Drive, Mooresville, $385,000, on Aug. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and V. McGovern, Lot 83 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $408,500, on Aug. 27.
From P. and E. Sain and C. Beale/AIF to S. Woodard, Lot 8 of Homestead Estates, 181 Talbert Road, Mooresville, $193,000, on Aug. 27.
From G. Elliott to M. Ford, 0.52 acre, 122 Whitman Circle, Mooresville, $175,000, on Aug. 27.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to T. Swain, Lot 1 of Briargate, 104 Buxton Street, Mooresville, $425,500, on Aug. 27.
From Eastwood Construction Partners, LLC to R. Ramirez, Lot 98 of Briargate, 109 Buxton Street, Mooresville, $407,000, on Aug. 27.
From B. Buklarewicz to N. Wylie/TR and Nancy Wylie 2010 Revocable Trust, Lot 30 of Shavenders Bluff, 335 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $415,000, on Aug. 27.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. Govardhan, Lot 471 of Atwater Landing, 124 Cherry Birch Street, Mooresville, $377,500, on Aug. 27.
From P. and K. Yao and M. Niamkey to 122RND, LLC, Lot 53 of Kistler Mill, 122 Rusty Nail Drive, Mooresville, $354,000, on Aug. 27.
From L. and L. and V. and V. Hildreth to W. and D. Bird, (Lot 1068), 617 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $960,000, on Aug. 30.
From D. and D. and D. Cusick to M. and A. Taylor, Lot 5 of Monterey Landing, 103 Monterey Drive, Mooresville, $475,000, on Aug. 30.
From B. Starcher to F. Skotidas and K. Hutkowski, Lot 22 of Heritage at Neel Ranch, 114 Glenfield Drive, Mooresville, $360,000, on Aug. 30.
From STDC1, LLC to S. and N. Allen, Unit A18 of Late Apex Storage, Mooresville, $397,000, on Aug. 30.
From K. Davis to A. Lineberry and M. Norman, Pier 33 Condominium, Unit 414, Mooresville, $280,000, on Aug. 30.
From R. and J. Price to M. and K. Britton, Lot 497 of The Point on Norman, 1772 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $925,000, on Aug. 30.
From C. and C. and R. Racano to T. and J. Racano, Lot 67 of Harbor Landing, 235 Harbor Landing Drive, Mooresville, $337,000, on Aug. 30.
From C. and C. and A. Brito to 2KL, LLC, Lot 258 of Commodore Peninsula, 136 Marina Lane, Mooresville, $745,500, on Aug. 30.
From M. Davis/Est, M. Davis/Est, and J. Verbos/Indvl & Exr to P. Smallwood and A. and B. Steeley, Lot 58 of Villages at Oak Tree, 117 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $260,000, on Aug. 30.
From R. and R. Kluttz to R. Bowe and C. Platkowski, Lot 14 of Riverwood Bend, 188 Riverwood Road, Mooresville, $823,000, on Aug. 30.
From A. Crotty to A. Isley, Lot 34 of Waterlynn Grove, 110 Synandra Drive, Unit E, Mooresville, $305,000, on Aug. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to C. Bolton and K. Troiano, Lot 62 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $359,000, on Aug. 30
From A. Cooper to R. and J. Maurice, Lot 114 of Stafford, 114 Hillston Lane, Mooresville, $605,000, on Aug. 30.
From R. and L. Decker to Deschenes Family Trust and R. Deschenes, Lot 14 of Woodleaf, 151 Blue Ridge Trail, Mooresville, $732,000, on Aug. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Johnston and E. Martin, Lot 64 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $329,000, on Aug. 30.
From W. Williams to J. and A. Smith, Lot 96 of Cherry Grove, 153 Crimson Orchard Drive, Mooresville, $355,000, on Aug. 30.
From M. and M. Nelson to E. and C. Cook, Lot 354 of Cherry Grove, 233 Forest Walk Way, Mooresville, $451,000, on Aug. 30.
From A. and J. and J. Giambalvo to L. and S. Patalano, Lot 37 of Red Oaks, 1022 Winterfield Drive, Mooresville, $460,000, on Aug. 30.
From W. and K. Beebe to Future Realty LLC, Lot 25 of The Meadows at Reed Creek, 122 Red Tip Lane, Mooresville, $270,000, on Aug. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to E. Avila and R. Gomez, Lot 86 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $361,000, on Aug. 30.
From J. and H. Deslauriers to L. and N. Pearson, Lot 179 of Curtis Pond, 117 Denham Place, Mooresville, $360,000, on Aug. 31.
From M. and K. Howard and M. and J. Chapman to Zillow Homes Property Trust, Lot 81 of Davidson Pointe, 152 Lavender Bloom Loop, Mooresville, $419,000, on Aug. 31.
From R. and R. and H. Gray to K. Best and L. Nesbit, Lot 21 of Meadows at Coddle Creek, 182 Chance Road, Mooresville, $462,000, on Aug. 31.
From A. Lowrance/Est and M. Lowrance to D. Mesa, K. Zoraster and D. and C. Richardson, Lot 1 of Glenwood Heights, 213 Cedar Street, Mooresville, $220,000, on Aug. 31.
From P. Elkins to O. and D. Street, Lot 64 of Winslow Bay, 108 Foxtail Drive, Mooresville, $315,000, on Aug. 31.
From K. and P. Grossbeck to M. Butera, Lot 86 of Water Oak at Lake Norman, 121 E. Decatur Avenue, Mooresville, $355,000, on Aug. 31.
From K. and P. Temple to C. Joos, Lot 258 of Atwater Landing, 325 Preston Road, Mooresville, $440,000, on Aug. 31.
From S. and M. McGill to Foundation Homes Developing, LLC, Lot 68 of Woodleaf, 117 Trent Pines Drive, Mooresville, $82,000, on Aug. 31.
From R. and R. and N. Davis to M. Ong, (Lot 135), 168 Culpeze Road, Mooresville, $953,000, on Aug. 31.
From NVR, Inc. to P. Garberina, Lot 80 of Waterfront at Langtree, 128 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $333,500, on Aug. 31.
From J. and M. Patterson to B. Sweeney, .12 acre, PT 7-8 of Eastern Heights, 112 N. Maple Street, Mooresville, $200,000, on Aug. 31.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to J. and A. Winkeljohn, Lot 5 of Sequoia Forest, Mooresville, $353,000, on Aug. 31.
From M. Abedi/TR and Elizabeth & Chelsea Abedi Revocable Living Trust to Jesus Ruiz Property Development, LLC, Morrison Plantation LLC, tract 2, Town Center Drive, Mooresville, $103,000, on Aug. 31.
From S. and S. and K. Atkinson to A. and I. Dove, Lot 34 of Brantley Place, 108 Westbury Drive, Mooresville, $198,000, on Aug. 31.
From J. Ospina to T. Peng and M. Tan, Lot 138 of Atwater Landing, 152 Atwater Landing Drive, Mooresville, $400,000, on Aug. 31.
From A. and M. Meadows to S. Cardamone, Lot 9 of Creekwood Village, 151 Creekwood Drive, Mooresville, $290,000, on Aug. 31.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to B. Ramos and M. Gancarz, Lot 49 of Gambill Forest, Mooresville, $388,000, on Aug. 31.
From S. and S. and M. and M. Collins to K. and L. Tarpey, Lot 77 of Meeting Street Townhomes at Morrison Plantation, 109 Saturday Lane, Mooresville, $245,000, on Aug. 31.
From T. and E. Scherr to MCH SFR NC Owner 1 LP, Lot 103 of Kensington Village South, 148 North Cromwell Drive, Mooresville, $376,000, on Aug. 31.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to K. and B. Canales, Lot 130 of Atwater Landing, 104 Honey Court, Mooresville, $402,000, on Aug. 31.
From NVR, Inc. to A. and N. Hedley, Lot 84A of Langtree at Waterfront, 128 Lanyard Drive, Mooresville, $349,000, on Aug. 31.
From D. Clark, D. Clawson and C. Clark to SFR XII Charlotte Owner 1, L.P., Lot 106 of Curtis Pond, 145 Nevis Lane, Mooresville, $297,500, on Sept. 1.
From D. and A. and A. Cannon to L. McGrew, Lot 479 of The Point, 121 Ballston Drive, Mooresville, $700,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. and R. Hamilton to FKH SFR PropCo H, L.P., Lot 2 of Crosby Woods, 103 Emperors Trail, Mooresville, $390,000, on Sept. 1.
From A. Gross to M. and N. Soos, (Lot 1069), 603 Big Indian Loop, Mooresville, $875,000, on Sept. 1.
From D.R. Horton, Inc. to A. and R. Balogh, Lot 474 of Atwater Landing, 132 Cherry Birch Street, Mooresville, $433,500, on Sept. 1.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to B. Earl, 2.53 acres, Lot 40 of Timberview, 163 Springtime Lane, Mooresville, $236,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. Babb/AIF and C. Hill to D. Payne, K. Baldwin-Payne, K. Baldwin Payne and K. Payne, Lot 115 of Villages at Oak Tree, 195 Oak Village Parkway, Mooresville, $230,000, on Sept. 1.
From W. and W. Davis III and W. Davis IV/AIF to D. and M. Hinkle, Lot 86 of Franklin Grove, 695 Highland Ridge Road, Mooresville, $400,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. and H. and H. Duncombe to N. and K. Miller, Lot 20 of Northbridge, 140 Fellspoint Road, Mooresville, $625,000,on Sept. 1.
From R&B Enterprises of Salisbury to Nest Homes, LLC, Lots 5 and 5A of Collins Grove, 122 Collins Grove Court, Mooresville, $55,000, on Sept. 1.
From N. and S. Donthu to P. Thimmareddy and L. Vedagiri, Lot 229 of Waterlynn, 125 Sand Spur Drive, Mooresville, $326,500 on Sept. 1.
From Jarman Land Trust and T. McCormick/TR to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 187 of Curtis Pond, 127 Elba Drive, Mooresville, $345,000, on Sept. 1.
From C. and S. Fulp to B. Harrison, Lot 5 of Meadows Field, 128 Millhouse Road, Mooresville, $826,500, on Sept. 1.
STATESVILLE
From B. Wright-Silver, B. Wright Silver and B. Silver to J. Harris, (Lots 70-71), 327 Millsaps Road, Statesville, $60,000, on Aug. 27.
From G. Long/Admr, J. Morrison/Est, G. Turner/Indvl & Admr to P. Morrison-Ashe, P. Morrison Ashe and P. Ashe, 1.095 acres, 155 Marilyn Drive, Statesville, $40,000, on Aug. 27.
From X. Ying to M. and S. Miner, Lot 108 of Windemere, Cotswold Court, Statesville, $52,000, on Aug. 27.
From M. and T. Skerpon to W. and E. Powell, Lot 30 of Audubon Acres, 115 Oriole Court, Statesville, $480,000, on Aug. 27.
From D. and D. Abercrombie to M. Steele, Lot 24 of Forest Hills, 936 Armstrong Street, Statesville, $225,000, on Aug. 27.
From S. and D. Kerley to D. Kerley and T. Allred, 1 acre, 122 Coco Lane, Statesville, $114,000, on Aug. 27.
From CMH Homes, Inc. to D. Pope, 1.003 acres, Lot 1 Westglow Road, Statesville, $220,500, on Aug. 27.
From M. Duncan to W. and R. Ford, 2.826 acres, 138 Monticello Road, Statesville, $42,500, on Aug. 27.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to G. Lok, Lot 5 of Fifth Creek Estates, 127 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $295,500, on Aug. 27.
From Price Building & Development Company, Inc. to R. and K. Smith, Lot 34 of Eufola Farms, 117 Atwell Drive, Statesville, $27,500, on Aug. 27.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to G. Lok and C. Hau, 0.921 acre, 235 Safriet Road, Statesville, $299,000, on Aug. 27.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, Lot 92 of The Oaks at Brookgreen, 1511 Brookgreen Avenue, Statesville, $243,500, on Aug. 30.
From L. and P. Lohr to R. and D. Oakley, 1.15 acres, 131 Julie Drive, Statesville, $145,000, on Aug. 30.
From True Homes, LLC to E. and M. Lamberth, Lot 61 of The Landings, 128 Dublin Court, Statesville, $283,000, on Aug. 30.
From P. and P. Brawley to W. and J. Brawley, Lot 1 of Stewart Acres, 408 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $85,000, on Aug. 30.
From Magnolia Lakes Partners, LLC to Salem Springs Development, LLC, 61.371 acres, 304 New Salem Road, Statesville, $1,000,000, on Aug. 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to K. Dykstra, Lot 106 of Fox Den, 104 Fleming Drive, Statesville, $249,000, on Aug. 30.
From Land Access LLC to F. Lauzier, Lot 35 of Augusta Greens, 131 Big Bertha Drive, Statesville, $17,000, on Aug. 30.
From NC RE Funding, LLC to Investcar, LLC, (Lot 1), 1005 Rickert Street, Statesville, $47,500, on Aug. 30.
From Investcar, LLC to D. Ranson, (Lot 1), 1005 Rickert Street, Statesville, $58,000, on Aug. 30.
From Boggs Investments, LLC to L. Bradshaw, Lot 143 of Valley Brook, 1402 Winter Drive, Statesville, $113,000, on Aug. 30.
From J. Michaud to M. and A. Martin, 0.888 acre, 107 Songbird Lane, Statesville, $250,000, on Aug. 30.
From Opendoor Property Trust I to D. and D. and R. Jones, Lot 62 of Larkin Golf Club, 136 Jana Drive, Statesville, $410,000, on Aug. 30.
From L. and L. and T. and T. Ballard and A. Bullock to D. Briceno, metes and bounds, 258 Edgewood Drive, Statesville, $35,000, on Aug. 30.
From C. Lainez, R. Ramirez-Mora, R. Ramirez Mora and R. Mora to Opendoor Property C, LLC, Lots 93-96 of Eastfield Estates, 2424 Belle Terre Road, Statesville, $205,000, on Aug. 30.
From R. and D. and D. Jones to J. and D. Holden, 13.125 acres, 506 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $465,000, on Aug. 30.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to J. and E. Gustafsson, Lot 86 of Fox Den Country Club, 131 Tenth Green Court, Statesville, $310,500, on Aug. 31.
From J. Plyler to G. and J. Flatt, Lot 3 of Wyatt Estates, 115 Tucker Road, Statesville, $185,000, on Aug. 31.
From Buller River Development Partners and Buller River Development Partners, LP to Y. and C. Petri, Lot 17 of Fifth Creek Estates, 122 Poplar Leaf Lane, Statesville, $269,500, on Aug. 31.
From J. and A. Brown and A. Blevins to T. and J. Guerin, Lot 9 of North Crossing, 133 Foy Lane, Statesville, $255,000, on Aug. 31.
From WRGJR Properties, LLC to B. Luffman, (Lot 1), 2675 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Aug. 31.
From Davidson Land Development, LLC to WJH LLC, multiple tracts and parcels, Ridgecrest subdivision, Statesville, $715,000, on Aug. 31.
From S. and R. Campbell to Opendoor Property Trust I, metes and bounds, 532 E. Front Street, Statesville, $215,500, on Aug. 31.
From K. and B. Fox to CBJ Holdings, LLC, metes and bounds, Lots 8 and PT 9 of Forest Park, 210 N. East End Avenue, Statesville, $160,000, on Aug. 31.
From J. and T. and T. Staples to CBJ Holdings, LLC, lots, Western Heights, Statesville, $85,000, on Aug. 31.
From H. Burdette to CBJ Holdings, LLC, two tracts, 1.104 acres and 0.057 acre, 201 Celeste Eufola Road, Statesville, $140,000, on Aug. 31.
From F. and O. Hasan to C. Johnson, metes and bounds, 908 Marshall Street, Statesville, $25,000, on Aug. 31.
From D. Cartner and G. Sigmon to J. and J. Wielgolinski, Lot 14 of Park Place, 821 Wood Street, Statesville, $180,000, on Aug. 31.
From J. Ostwalt/Comr to Max Properties, L.L.C., metes and bounds, 330 South Mulberry Street, Statesville, $60,000, on Aug. 31.
From P. and C. Yarborough to S. and E. Fenlon, Lot 1 of Oakland Heights, 315 Summit Avenue, Statesville, $300,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. and G. Gurjar to T. and C. Chuby, Lot 57 of Windemere, 207 Windemere Isle Road, Statesville, $68,000, on Sept. 1.
From A. and A. and A. Jakubowski to R. Webb, Lot 21 of Clearview Acres, 120 Clear Meadow Lane, Statesville, $166,000, on Sept. 1.
From Ribbon Home SPV II LLC and Ribbon Home SPV II, LLC to J. Hughes, Lot 4 of Fieldstone Farm, 133 Fieldstone Farm Drive, Statesville, $185,000, on Sept. 1.
From Helmsman Homes, LLC to E. Cruz, Lot 41A of Meadowbrook, Statesville, $195,000, on Sept.1.
From CMH Homes, Inc. and Freedom Homes #667 to I. Spence, (Lot 2), 645 Island Ford Road, Statesville, $170,000, on Sept. 1.
From L. and L. and T. Donnelly to K. Gallman and B. Goodman, Lot 127 of Harbor Watch, 231 Harbor Ridge Drive, Statesville, $59,000, on Sept. 1.
From M.J. Silmser Inc. to True Homes, LLC, two tracts, Lots 308 and 12 of Wheatfield, 109, 120 and 124 Logan Ridge Drive, Statesville and 142 Wheatfield Drive, Statesville, $180,000, on Sept. 1.
From S. Kennedy, S. Agate and J. Kennedy to B. Stalnaker and J. Johnson, Lot 33 of Mountain View Estates, 655 Midway Road, Statesville, $170,000, on Sept. 1.
From Torres Property Investors, LLC to S. and J. Grier, .63 acre, 1920 Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, $200,000, on Sept.1.
From RW Enterprise to C. Black, two tracts, Lot 15, 5 acres, 2496 Hickory Highway, Statesville, $47,000, on Sept.1.
TROUTMAN
From Dependable Development, Inc. to True Homes, LLC, Lot 36 of Sutter’s Mill, 162 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $64,000, on Aug. 27.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to J. and R. Jones, Lot 147 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 186 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $385,500, on Aug. 27.
From Offerpad (SPVBorrower1), LLC to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 234-A of Inglewood, 127 Downing Street, Troutman, $200,000, on Aug. 27.
From E. Governale to P. Johnson, (Lot 3), 182 Lockhard Circle, Troutman, $354,000, on Aug. 27.
From True Homes, LLC to M. and S. Velasquez, Lot 61 of Sutter’s Mill, 135 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $308,000,on Aug. 27.
From Adams Homes AEC, LLC to S. and C. Orlando, Lot 105 of Sanders Ridge, 132 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $365,000, on Aug. 27.
From R. and J. and J. Teaster to RS Rental I, LLC, Lot 230 of Inglewood, 102 Paddington Court, Troutman, $245,500, on Aug. 30.
From D. and K. Baker to D. Tresner and E. Dunbar, 2.963 acres, 554 Perry Road, Troutman, $530,000, on Aug. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to O. Fetherson, J. Diaz-Huerta, J. Diaz Huerta and J. Huerta, Lot 153 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 162 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $391,000, on Aug. 30.
From E. and T. and T. Ekert to J. Mahar, 8.01 acres, 214 Clontz Hill Road, Troutman, $560,000, on Aug. 30.
From J. and L. Alsop to IH6 Property North Carolina L.P., Lot 49 of Sutter’s Mill, 162 Sutters Mill Drive, Troutman, $357,000, on Aug. 30.
From Zootastic Conservation, Inc. to R. and K. Brown, 34.100 acres, TBD Amity Hill Road, Troutman, $90,000, on Aug. 30.
From K. and K. Mitchell to G. and A. Ogburn, (Lot 856), 117 Penicillin Point, Troutman, $400,000, on Aug. 30.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to K. Vanhoy and T. Femister, Lot 148 of Falls Cove, 182 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $378,000, on Aug. 30.
From NVR, Inc. to J. and A. Bellissimo, Lot 4 of Weather’s Creek, Troutman, $309,000, on Aug. 31.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to Hudson SFR Property Holdings I, Lot 151 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 170 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $371,000, on Aug. 31.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to R. and M. Bellamy, Lot 193 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 177 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $362,500, on Aug. 31.
From B. Blackwell to A. and P. Blackwell, Lot 1 of Pleasant Gardens, 107 Garden Street, Troutman, $197,000, on Aug. 31.
From True Homes, LLC to T. Shepard, Lot 59 of Sutter’s Mill II, 139 Fairfield Drive, Troutman, $289,500, on Aug. 31.
From Lennar Carolinas, LLC to D. and E. Smith, Lot 152 of Falls Cove at Lake Norman, 166 Rooster Tail Lane, Troutman, $412,000, on Sept. 1.
From R. and K. Sheppard to Opendoor Property Trust I, Lot 39 of Aberdeen Village, 105 Aberdeen Drive, Troutman, $292,500, on Sept. 1.
From D. Neel/Est, F. Neel/Est, S. Reynolds/Exr & Indvl, W. Reynolds, L. Johnston and C. and C. Neel to S. and N. Campanella, three tracts, metes and bounds, 123 Spicewood Circle, Troutman, $220,000, on Sept. 1.