The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 24-28. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.
TOP FIVE
- TWP PCP State Retail LLC to Jaycee Properties LLC, Turnersburg Highway, Statesville, $2,625,000 on April 28.
- P. Sterling, K.C. Sterling, I. Sterling to D. Gluck, A. Gluck, 200 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $2,550,000 on April 24.
- E.B. Schlesinger to S. Doig, K. Doig, G. Canitz, 167 Queens Cove Road, Mooresville, $2,129,000 on April 27.
- H.A. White to N.A. Roberts, D.C. Roberts, 1796 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,650,000 on April 24.
- M.J. Mullins, C.M. Mullins to Barger Properties II LLC, 418 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,637,500 on April 28.
CLEVELAND
- P. Ostwalt, M. Ostwalt to J.S. York, 1163 Shinnville Road, Cleveland, $240,000 on April 26.
DAVIDSON
- G.A. Beiland, M.H. Beiland to 57 Saxon Avenue New York LLC, lot 5, Blackberry Creek, Davidson, $840,000 on April 26.
HARMONY
- M.E. Plyler, L.D. Plyler to G. Stanley, 137 Joyner Road, Harmony, $154,000 on April 25.
- WJH LLC to Et-11 LP, 125 Zach Drive, Harmony, $210,000 on April 28.
- J.W. Sizemore, M.R. Sizemore, Sizemore Living Trust to J.H. Smith, J.S. Smith, Chief Thomas Road, Harmony, $145,000 on April 28.
HIDDENITE
- D.K. Brown, D.H. Brown to D.M. Lippard Jr., B.L. Lippard, 57.74 acres, Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, $540,500 on April 26.
- E.B. Tschetter, A.D. Tschetter, D.K. Brown to D.M. Lippard Jr., B.L. Lippard, 86.14 acres, Hill Farm Road, Hiddenite, $1,000,000 on April 26.
MOORESVILLE
- E.K. Miller, D.C. Graham to Dirty Mo Acres LLC, 122 Kallie Loop, Mooresville, $290,000 on April 24.
- C.S. May, R. May to A.L. Lorance, Q. Thaikattil, 109 Bushnell Place, Mooresville, $510,000 on April 24.
- M.T. Van Becelaere to A.S. Ray II, 118 Walnut Cover Drive #C, Mooresville, $289,000 on April 24.
- L&B Investors LLCto B.H. Mundie, 179 Isle of Pines Road, Mooresville, $390,000 on April 24.
- Dusty Rhoades LLC to G.S. Peters, 769 E. Iredell Ave., Mooresville, $260,000 on April 24.
- Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to W.A. Sexton II, K.S. Sexton, W.A. Sexton III, 103 Johns Cardinal Drive, Mooresville, $370,000 on April 24.
- R.N. Skinner, C.M. Skinner to Opendoor Property Trust I, 208 Waterlynn Road Unit B, Mooresville, $311,000 on April 24.
- A.M. James, T.A. James to R. James, 608 Reed Creek Road, Mooresville, $275,000 on April 24.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to G.P. Cooper V, L.S. Cooper, 108 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $380,000 on April 25.
- J.D. McIntosh, L.B. McIntosh, L.M. Yost, M.J. Yost, T.M. Mabardy, P. Mabardy, estate of Raymond Floyd McIntosh to WYS Investments LLC, 105 Poplar Springs Road, Mooresville, $385,000 on April 25.
- Lennar Carolinas Inc. to J. Sacco, D. Sacco, 213 Kennerly Court, Mooresville, $373,000 on April 25.
- C.C. Royal, C.S. Griger, M.J Griger, J.D. Causey, T.M. Causey, estate of Eunice Elizabeth Causey to J.W. Hobbs, H.T. Hobbs, 134 Browns Hill Lane, Mooresville, $217,000 on April 25.
- M. Palmer, K.M. Palmer to Front Porch Properties LLC, 412 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $307,500 on April 25.
- Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to J. Solomon, 135 Guardian Gate Drive, Mooresville, $424,500 on April 26.
- Chase DRM LLC to J. Eichelman, E. Eichelman, 105 Indian Paint Brush Drive, Mooresville, $240,000 on April 26.
- R.B, Cordle, K.S. Cordle to D.J. Parson, E.N. Parson, 446 Beaten Path Road, Mooresville, $1,275,000 on April 26.
- C.S. Fisher, J.E. Fisher to R. Garver, M. Garver, 119 Mooreland Road, Mooresville, $459,000 on April 26.
- K. Bathrick, A. Bathrick to C.A. Talevi, L. Talevi, 108 Chance Road, Mooresville, $468,000 on April 26.
- K.M. McIntosh to S.R. Garza, T.N. Nelson, 127 Sheridan Court, Mooresville, $350,000 on April 26.
- L.K, Campbell to H.G. Kerley, A.S. Kerley, 123 Heron Cove Loop, Mooresville, $750,000 on April 26.
- J.D. Burks to K.L. McIntosh, 190 Willow Valley Drive, Mooresville, $399,000 on April 26.
- J.Y. Creech II, K. Creech to J.S. Wallace, H.L. Wallace, 126 Chandeleur Drive, Mooresville, $1,485,000 on April 27.
- Lighthouse Evangelical Presbyterian Church Lake Norman Fellowship Presbyterian Church to B.K. Ludwick, J.K. Ludwick, 123 Wolf Hill Drive, Mooresville, $125,000 on April 27.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to N.L. Pyers, 207 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $441,000 on April 27.
- S.R. Enbody to B.K. Bruzga, 316 W. Moore Ave., Mooresville, $255,000 on April 27.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to D.E. Metcalf, T.W. Metcalf, 190 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $435,000 on April 27.
- L.R. Pereira, M.O. Pereira to F. Lao, M. Lao, M.Sudol, 179 Elizabeth Hearth Road, Mooresville, $517,500 on April 27.
- Nest Homes LLC to C. Rhodes, M. Rhpdes, 200 Sagemore Road, Mooresville, $1,450,000 on April 27.
- Taylor Morrison of Carolinas LLC to K.M. Le, T.T.X. Doan, 308 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $655.000 on April 27.
- J.E. Williams, R.T. Williams III to K.H. Knetsche, D.M. Holtshouser, 159 Oates Road, Mooresville, $926,5000 on April 27.
- J.H. Kinder to Atlantis Homebuyer LLC, 219 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, $273,000 on April 27.
- Opendoor Property Trust I to E.B. Schlesinger, 165 Oxford Drive, Mooresville, $499,000 on April 28.
- Walter’s Vision LLC to CEC Property Investments LLC, 404 E. Center Ave., Mooresville, $550,000 on April 28.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to B.R. Karr, L.T. Hubbard, T.L. Karr, 112 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $384,000 on April 28.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to T.J. Anderson, K.L. Anderson, 104 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $377,000 on April 28.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to R. Gayam, S. Gayam, 182 Abersham Drive, Mooresville, $455,000 on April 28.
- R. Bethard, B. Bethard to C.R. Reilly, H.O. Reilly, 107 Pier 33 Drive, Unit 106, Mooresville, $502,000 on April 28.
- L. Lake, R. Lake to L.O. Williams, D.J. Williams, lot 325 Cherry Grove, Mooresville, $593,500 on April 28.
- G. Romero, R. Reyes to T.G. Schmidt, L.J. Schmidt, 123 Meadow Pond Lane, Mooresville, $440,500 on April 28.
- Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to T.M Selby, J.C. Selbym 332 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $737,000 on April 28.
- B. Klauka, K. Klauka to B.G. Taub, B.G. Taylor, 167 Paseo Drive, Mooresville, $595.000 on April 28.
- D.F. Vronay, T.J. Vronay, Vronay Family Trust to J. Merlihan, P. Merlihan, 128 Vance Crescent Drive, Mooresville, $420,000 on April 28.
- B. Buller, J. Alamaraz to V.A. Gersbacher, 204 Aztec Circle, Mooresville, $354,000 on April 28.
- Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to V. Bihdash, B. Bihdash, 117 Johns Cardinal Lane, Mooresville, $391,000 on April 28.
- C.P. Beaver, K.W. Beaver, D.P. Bumgarner, H.D. Bumgarner, E.L. Price, E.C. Price, P.P. Harward, D.J, Harward, estate of Wilma Hegler Price to B.L. Krokson, M.B, Krokson, 152 Brawley Woods Lane, Mooresville, $375,000 on April 28.
- J.V. Johnson Family Limited Partnership to TKS Investments LLC, 152 Bufflehead Drive, Mooresville, $130,000 on April 28.
- Lennar Homes LLC to I. Cayiroglu, M.Cayiroglu. 113 Eden Hall Lane, Mooresville, $399,000 on April 28.
- A. and B. Mariano Trust to R.K. McDaniel, 116 Cyprus Ridge Court, Mooresville, $125,000 on April 28.
- Sebring Properties LLC to G.C. Gantt, V.P. Gantt, 154 Attleboro Place, Mooresville, $260,000 on April 28.
- Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to A.G. Bennett, 119 Johns Cardinal Drive, Mooresville, $425,500 on April 28.
- Taylor Morrison of Carolinas Inc. to C.D. Boan, 192 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $673,000 on April 28.
OLIN
- CMH Homes Inc. to T. O. Matisko Jr., 122 Speaks Road, Olin, $350,000 on April 28.
- K. E. Clark, M.L. Clark tp S.L. Church, 192 Con Lee Drive, Olin, $253,500 on April 28.
STATESVILLE
- M. McCline, C. McCline to Narrow Paths Inc., 1111 Willow St., Statesville, $46,000 on April 24.
- C.H. Brown to M. Neal, 116 Little Valley Lane, Statesville, $84,000 on April 24.
- Narrow Paths Inc. to Gwinnett Holdings LLC, 1111 Willow Street, Statesville, $80,000 on April 24.
- JRJC Neighborhood Improvement LLC to S. Lomax, 235 Wilson St., Statesville, $160,000 on April 24.
- Dependable Development Inc. to True Homes LLC, lot 120, Sutters Mill II Phase 3, Statesville, $60,000 on April 24.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to E.F. Bell, P.J. Bell, 109 White Apple Way. Statesville, $304,500 on April 24.
- TruNorth Homes LLC to P.G. Smith, 1379 Melviney St., Statesville, $265,000 on April 24.
- Straight Path Real Estate Solutions LLC to A.F. Perez, A.N. Gomez, 619 Poplar St, Statesville, $210,000 on April 24.
- P.G. Snead Jr., C.D. Snead to B.L. Bustle, S.J. Bustle, 3810 Taylorsville Highway, Statesville, $75,000 on April 24.
- A. Rorabaugh, A. Rorabaugh to A.B. Holland, G.S. Holland, 1015 Argyle Place, Statesville, $382,000 on April 24.
- Opendoor Property Trust I to B. Thommen, J.D. Sestito, 117 Bowman Road, Statesville, $247,000 on April 24.
- J.S. Troutman, J.W. Troutman to R.C. Hall Jr., K.S. Hall, 1067 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $145,000 on April 25.
- J.T. Tyson to Carolina Total Homes LLC, 3.55 acres on Pineville Road, Statesville, $44,000 on April 25.
- Carolina Total Homes Inc. to J. Skeen, 3.55 acres on Pineville Road, Statesville, $54,400 on April 25.
- J.T. Moore II, D.P. Moore, Moore Family Trust to S. Strider, 134 Hunters Hill Drive, Statesville, $425,000 on April 25.
- K. Hayes to N. Cisneros, L. Cisneros, 298 Rupard Road, Statesville, $243,000 on April 25.
- Statesville Club Properties LLC to G.Z. Crouch, L. Dagenhart, Broadmoor Drive, Statesville, $70,000 on April 25.
- P. Alexander to A. Rorabaugh, A. Rorabaugh, 213 Glen Eagles Road East, Statesville, $450,000 on April 25.
- D.Toney, A.H. Toney to J.M. Smith, K.P. Smith, 216 Mapleleaf Road, Statesville, $230,000 on April 25.
- J.L., R.B. Hope Enterprises Limited Partnership to T.R. Express, Morland Drive, Statesville, $575,000 on April 25.
- J. Hudgens, R. Hudgens to SFR JV-2 Property LLC, 115 Clove Hitch Drive, Statesville, $298,000 on April 26.
- J.D. Cockerham Jr., L.F. Cockerham to C.P. Caldwell Jr., S.E. Caldwell, Lot 25 Windmere Phase III, Statesville, $75,000 on April 26.
- T. Young, C. Young, C. Meadows to R.L. Christopher, 1837 Old Mountain Road, Statesville, $25,000 on April 26.
- V. Sherrill, H. Reid to Solution Home Buyers Inc., 127 Ashley Brook Lane, Statesville, $38,500 on April 26.
- Solution Home Buyers LLC to J. Bost Jr., 127 Ashley Brooke Lane, Statesville, $65,000 on April 26.
- Eastwood Construction Partners LLC to T. Lingom, E.l. Lingom, 113 W. Heart Pine Lane, Statesville, $515,500 on April 26.
- Global Strategies Inc.. Commodities & Securities Inc, to M.C. Nunez, 556 Bond St., Statesville, $100,000 on April 26.
- L.C. Justice to Elevate South LLC, lot 14 River Hills Estate, Statesville, $103,000 on April 26.
- C.A. Merrell, E.R. Merrell to S. Hummel, 1805 N. Barkley Road, Statesville, $365,000 on April 26.
- Shannon Woodwork and Restoration LLC to Larry’s Home Solution & Construction Inc., lot 42, Compton Park, Statesville, $17,500 on April 27.
- R.E. White Jr., estate of Kathryn Wozelka Kivett, J.K. White, K.K. Tsumas to G. Morrison, C. Morrison, 631 Margaret Drive, Statesville, $197,000 on April 27.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to S. Lemite, R.M. Lemite, 117 Olive Tea Lane, Statesville, $301,000 on April 27.
- Enclave Sullivan Inc. to Helmsman Homes LLC, 125 Red Cedar Drive, Statesville, $72,500 on April 27.
- A.F. Kephart, C.A. Kephart to R.D. Younce, S.N, Younce, 136 Mountain Island Drive, Statesville, $365,000 on April 27.
- A.L. Cornacchione, T.B, Cornacchione, T.A. Cornacchione, J.T. Venable Jr., G. S. Cornacchione Jr. to M. Wurzer, A. Wurzer, 595 Mock Mill Road, Statesville, $312,000 on April 27.
- Oak Street LLC to S.S. Chapman, 906 Avalon St., Statesville, $333,000 on April 27.
- T.C. Case, D.V. Cribbs, T.C. Cribbs, D.L Payne, R.L. Little, B.K. Little, L. Payne to H. Hurst, S. Hurst, 524 Walnut St., Statesville, $470,000 on April 27.
- Enclave Sullivan LLC to Helmsman Homes LLC, 132 Red Cedar Lane, Statesville, $72,500 on April 27.
- Enclave Sullivan LLC to Helmsman Homes LLC, 136 Red Cedar Lane, Statesville, $72,500 on April 27.
- Lennar Carolinas Inc. to K.F. Chang, Y.H. Hsu, 112 White Apple Way, Statesville, $296,000 on April 27.
- CEM Group LLC to J. Stephenson, 143 Douglas St., Statesville, $117,500 on April 27.
- B, Crone to C. Orellana, M. Zavala, 1914 Guy St., Statesville, $31,000 on April 27.
- A.M. Garcia, H.O. Pena to N. Soto, L.M. Moncada, 134 E. Edison Drive, Statesville, $242,500.
- J.M. Holleman to V. Walsh, 320 S. Green St., Statesville, $134,500 on April 28.
- R.W. Chapman Jr., C.S. Chapman to M&T Investments of Statesville LLC, 309 Holland Circle, Statesville, 145 Shiloh Road, Statesville, 416 Millsaps Road, 136 Harriet Lane, Statesville, 155 Dunlap Loop, Statesville, 1921 Cunningham Drive, Statesville, $700,000 on April 28.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to W.A. Zachowicz, E.B. Zachowicz, 107 White Apple Way, Statesville, $276,000 on April 28.
- J.T. Stikeleather, J.S. Stikeleather to D. Sigmon, 126 Morrison Flats Road, Statesville, $165,000 on April 28.
- J.R. Phillips to B,R, Bonham Jr., A.L. Bonham, 113 Brookshire Lane, Unit C, Statesville, $275,000 on April 28.
- Lennar Carolinas LLC to K. Walker, 113 White Apple Way, Statesville, $303,000 on April 28.
- Straight Path Real Estate Solutions LLC to R. Garcia, A. Plaisted, 1718 Jones St., Statesville, $225,500 on April 28.
- T.M. Benbow to NREM N.C. LLC, 1010, 1018 Westminster Drive, Statesville, $75,000 on April 28.
- T.M. Benbow to TruHomes LLC, 1006, 1002, 930, 924, 916 Westminster Road, Statesville, $187,500 on April 28.
- Pacific Premier Trust to Sungold Holdings LLC, South Center Street, Statesville, $415,000 on April 28.
- J.R. Murray, K. Murray to S.N. Reid, S.R. Klein, 169 Mapleleaf Road, Statesville, $292,000 on April 28.
- CLE Group LLC to J.M. Rose, 521 Davis St., Statesville, $233,000 on April 28.
- W.M. Morrison, J.N. Morrison to T.R. Douglas, Scotts Creek Road, Statesville, $336,000 on April 28.
- W.M. Morrison, J.N. Morrison to J.S Morrison, T.W. Morrison, Silas Mill Road, Statesville, $165,000 on April 28.
TROUTMAN
- D.R. Horton Inc. to K.M. Cappelmann, 161 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $413,000 on April 24.
- NVR Inc. to R.M. Palmiro, T.M. Palmiro, 140 Browband St., Troutman, $303,000 on April 25,
- True Homes LLC to J. Dandron, M. Praats, 169 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $366,000 on April 25.
- D.R. Horton Inc, to C.M. Von Lillenberg, S.M Lillenberg, 180 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $562,000 on April 26.
- Helmsman Homes LLC to C.R. Funderburk, N. Funderburk, 174 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $299,000 on April 26.
- True Homes LLC to G. Pyers, J. Pyers, 199 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $480,000 on April 26.
- J. Burgamy, A. Burgamy to Z. Marwell, M. Marwell, 182 E. Panther Creek Road, Troutman, $308,000 on April 27.
- True Homes LLC to K. Sada, M. Sada, 126 Forbes Lane, Troutman, $368.000 on April 27.
- A.K. Pangle to K.A. Pozega, G.R. Pozega, 314 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $450,000 on April 27.
- D.R. Horton Inc. to D.K. Mincey, A.J. Mincey, 167 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $455,500 on April 28.
- LGI Homes-NC LLC to I.J. Mondragon, O.M. Morales, 155 Tanner Loop, Troutman, $406,000 on April 28.
- LGI Homes-NC LLC to C. Smith, C. Smith, 128 Tanner Loop. Troutman, $393,000 on April 28.
UNION GROVE
- .S. Hollar, B.J. Hollar, estate of Billy Gene Hollar to T.L. Myers, L.M. Myers, 6237 Wilkesboro Highway, Union Grove, $8,000 on April 27.