The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 12-21. For more information regarding specific plots of land, visit www.co.iredell.nc.us/Departments/RegDeeds.

TOP FIVE

Statesville RTA LB LLC to GTIS AF LLC, 27.3 acres at 607 Meacham Road, Statesville, $14,600,000 on April 19.

Windrush Harmony Housing LLC to Windrush Essential Housing LLC, Windrush Apartments, Statesville, $13,934,500 on April 17.

R.A. Jones, R.N. Cooper III, trustees of J.T. Alexander Trust to Erasmus Hall Partners LLC, N.C. 150 and U.S. 115, $4,500,000 on April 14.

Puckett Property LLC to York PC CHNC2 LLC, 321 Flowerhouse Loop, Troutman, $4,480,000 on April 19.

L.T. Millovitsch, P.A. Dumont Living Trust, J.M. Woodin, C.M. Woodin, 112 Kent Court, Mooresville, $3,225,000 on April 17.

CLEVELAND

R.M. McFarland, K.N. McFarland to Soul Investments II LLC, 164 Mt. Tabor Road, Cleveland, $573.000 on April 14.

DAVIDSON

S. Salvage, S.D. Salvage to C.R. Hamlin, 307 Walking Horse Trail, Davidson, $975,000 on April 19.

J.R. Boyer, R.L. Boyer, A.Mangini, S. Ratliff, 221 Logan Crossing Drive, Davidson, $940,000 on April 20.

Copper Pine Partners LLC to Monterey Bay Construction Charlotte, Lot. 12 Cooper Pine, Davidson, $440.000 on April 21.

HARMONY

J.K. Renegar, P.W. Renegar, J.W. Renegar, T. Renegar, F.R. Frye, T.C. Frye, estate of E.A. Renegar to BAM Land Co. LLC, 340 Rabbit Highway, Harmony, $300,000 on April 12.

M.S. Glover, M.L. Glover to D. Gish, T. Gish, 281 Jericho Road, Harmony, $100,000 on April 17.

MOORESVILLE

Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to P.V. Faldu, V.B. Faldu, 200 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $676,000 on April 12.

W.M. Costner, S. Costner to D. Schiermeyer, 116 Locomotive Lane, Unit 106, Mooresville, $255,000 on April 12.

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc. to C. Avantini, M. Avatini, 114-C Islesworth Ave., Mooresville, $380,000 on April 12.

C.A. Sherrill to Ellis Redevelopment LLC, 403 Dingler Ave., Mooresville, $155,000 on April 12.

J. Devivo, A. Piazza, J. Piazza to C. Long, 106 Ashwood Lane, Mooresville, $379,000 on April 12.

P.F. Beach, W.J Beach to T.R. Young, 146 Oakwood Meadow Drive, Mooresville, $995,000 on April 12.

Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to D.J. Hogan, N.N, Weirtz, 121 Reids Cove Drive, Mooresville $538,000 on April 12.

Meritage Homes of The Carolinas Inc. to K.L. Brown, 113 Johns Cardinal Drive, Mooresville, $391,000 on April 12.

K&P Rentals LLC to MR & GB Rentals LLC, 161 Goodwin Circle, Mooresville, $200,000 on April 13.

J.C. Ashton to C.W. Robinson, M.S. Castaneda, 1326 Bellingham Drive, Mooresville, $312,000 on April 13.

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc. to Kenson Properties LLC, 135-C Berkley Ave., Mooresville, $360,000 on April 13.

S.J Taylor, S.E. Taylor to B.G. Theriot, M.M. Theriot, 1029 S. Magnolia St., Mooresville, $335,000 on April 13.

A.C. Cole to J.A. Casey Revocable Trust, lot 2 of the Betty Hutchinson Property, Mooresville, $400,000 on April 13.

Taylor Morrison of Carolinas Inc. to L.R. Tarver, J.L. Tarver, 122 Reids Cove Drive, Mooresville, $620,500 on April 13.

NVR Inc. to K.A.Szlasa, 194 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $536,500 on April 13.

H.M. Cotten Jr., L.A. Cotton to H.H. Bryant, T.L. Bryant, 122 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $595,000 on April 13.

D.M Cole to C. Menke, 145 Mills Forest Lane, Mooresville, $260,000 on April 13.

N.L. Faus, K.L. Faus to W.S. Gordon, T.E. Gordon, 2069 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $1,200,000 on April 13.

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc. to V. Parkunan, R. Karuppannan, 1276-F Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $370,000 on April 13.

M.E. Crooks, R.G. Crooks to R.J. Hess, 159 Farmstead Lane, Mooresville, $535,000 on April 14.

Alberk Empire LLC to KB Holdings LLC, 532 W. McLelland Ave., Mooresville, $100,000 on April 14.

J.S. Nelson and K. D. Nelson to J. Auborn, E. Auborn, 208 Lakeview Shores Loop, Mooresville, $2,425,000 on April 14.

Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to F.M. Castros, B.N. Bird, 196 Winterberry St., Mooresville, $670,000 on April 14.

Taylor Morrison of Carolinas Inc. to L.M. Segreti, D.L. Segreit, 266 W. Waterlynn Road, Mooresville, $571,000 on April 14.

Meritage Homes of the Carolinas Inc. to J.K. Ofori-Nyarko, 111 Johns Cardinal Drive, Mooresville, $456,000 on April 14.

T.L. Passantino to A.S. Greene, 543 Brawley School Road, Mooresville, $485,000 on April 14.

Tricor Mooresville LLC to The Smoke Pit Investments LLC, 328 W. Plaza Drive, Mooresville, $1,425,000 on April 14.

K. Burton to Shiloh Church Farm LLC, 275 S. Church St., Mooresville, $313,000 on April 14.

H. Govil to B. Jammel, K. Jammel, 146 Flora Vista Drive, Mooresville, $665,000 on April 17.

M. Kennedy, C. Kennedy, L.J. Foran, L.F. Foran, 637 Williamson Road, No. 205, Mooresville, $570,000 on April 17.

J.C. Schaefer, T.M, Schaefer to D.R. Corbitt, B. Corbitt, 130 Stonewall Beach Lane, Mooresville, $1,735,000 on April 17.

Estate of Dorothy Mills, P.G. Mills Jr., J.M. Mills, P.M. Little, S,G, Little, L.M. Bruner, J.L. Bruner, J.M. Barnes, E.K. Barnes to B.E. Parks, L.M. Foster, 206 Cape Cod Way, Mooresville, $370,000 on April 17.

Tri Pointe Homes Holdings Inc. to R.J. Ruscett, 127-B Berkley Ave. Mooresville, $373,500 on April 17.

R.S. Coppola, K.A. Coppola to A. Zeunen, D.L.Zeunen, 251 Gainswood Drive, Mooresville, $3,155,000 on April 18.

BandG Properties LLC to W.M. Andreotta, L.B. Andreotta, 118 Direct Drive, Mooresville, $95,000 on April 18.

Prime Carolinas LLC to C.C. Jaques, 370 Sharpe St., Mooresville, $218,000 on April 18.

Park Properties Group Inc. to JCB Urban Company Inc., 115 Sherman Court, Mooresville, $40,000 on April 18.

V.M. Stramenga, A.L. Stramenga to L.C. Smith, 116 Tetcott St., Mooresville, $675,000 on April 18.

FeedNC to GEB Enterprises LLC, 275 S. Broad St., Mooresville, $735,000 on April 18.

Shepherds Landing LLC to Meritage Homes of the Carolinas Inc., multiple lots of Shepherds Landing, Mooresville, $2,301,000 on April 18.

Opendoor Property Trust 1 to L. Barringer, R.L. Barringer, 141 Elrosa Road, Mooresville, $370,000 on April 19.

J. Sarama, S. Malnak to Slate Investments Holdings Inc., 533 Briarwood Drive, Mooresville, $122,000 on April 19.

J. Sarama, S. Malnak to Slate Investments Holdings Inc., South Magnolia Street, Mooresville, $60,000 on April 19.

P. Lepore, N.S. Lepore to P.S. Smith, D. Smith, 131 Pin Oak Lane, Mooresville, $702,000 on April 20.

J.R. Werth, Estate of L.R. Werth to K.S. Randall, 308 Ervin Road, Mooresville, $150,000 on April 20.

A.M. Darnell, E.N. Darnell to H. Ayedh, K.A. Gumaei, 143 Longleaf Drive, Mooresville, $600,000 on April 20.

Lennar Carolinas Inc. to B. Frankel, A. Barner, 209 Kennerly Center Drive, Mooresville, $444,000 on April 20.

K.J. Tarpey to V. Bot, L. Bot, 114 and 116 Birdie Court, Mooresville, $395,000 on April 20.

D.T. Sigmon to B.W. Dennis, D.A. Dennis, 133 Marlin Drive, Mooresville, $375,000 on April 20.

J.N. Heck III, T. Heck to T. Talomie, M. Talomie, 203 Homer Lane, Mooresville, $2,460,000 on April 20.

C.G. Andujar, M.A. Angujar to K. Lynch, N. Lynch, 398 Catalina Drive, Mooresville, $1,125,000 on April 20.

R.F. Whiteman, F. Whiteman to E.A. Pacheco, C.N. Pacheco, Stewart Acre Drive, Mooresville, $17,000 on April 20.

M. Cox, estate of D. Cox, J.G. Cox to O.A. Ramirez, C.G. Ramirez lot 2, The Cove at Morrison Plantation, $371,500 on April 20.

Zen Acquisitions LLC to J. Rickerson, 560 Bond St., Mooresville, $247,500 on April 20.

B.D. Roberts to M.L. Martin, 223 Shepherd Road, Mooresville, $35,000 on April 20.

L.M. Easton to R. Hutlin, Y.K. Hutlin, 147 Sandreed Drive, Mooresville, $452,000 on April 20.

Grose Development LLC to E. Kircher, A. Kircher, 1-6 Monrach Lane, Mooresville, $651,000 on April 20.

Taylor Morrison of the Carolinas Inc. to T. Litchfield, 123 Reids Cove Drive, Mooresville, $625,000 on April 21.

M.A. Kowacevic, C.A. Kovacevic to I. J. Ingram, S.N. Ingram, 119 Zolder Lane, Mooresville, $400,000 on April 21.

R.D. Jones, E.L Jones to T. Derylak, D. Derylak, 970 Shearers Road, Mooresville, $206,000 on April 21.

M.T. Smith, T.D. Smith to J.M. Carroll, N.J. Carroll, 126 Cup Chase Drive, Mooresville, $416,000 on April 21.

L.B, Burke to MARUTI Hospitality LLC, 220 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, $563,000 on April 21.

OLIN

P.E. Jones Jr., S.H. Jones to D. Hostetler, E. Miller, Unit 3, Semper Fidelis Road, Olin, $82,500 on April 14.

K.L. Lowe to Eagles Roost LLC, 151 Trumpet Branch Road, Olin, $118,000 on April 17.

STATESVILLE

M. Major to B.G. Flores, 418 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $40,000 on April 12.

Credit and Loan Co., R.A. Collier Jr. to R, Romanelli, 233 Long St., Statesville, $55,000 on April 12.

D.B, Davis to L.T. Lingle, M.S. Lingle, 928 Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, $550,000 on April 12.

B.J. Parks, C.f. Wilson, R.E. Lewis to Y. Furukawa to T.J. Furukawa, 2149 S. Chipley Ford Road, Statesville, $63,000 on April 13.

A.P.Tarver, W.D. Tarver to B.D. Sallee, D.C. Sallee, 138 Margo Lane, Statesville, $515,000 on April 13.

Journey Capital LLC to N. Kirchner, 220 Springfield Road, Statesville, $290,000 on April 13.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to D.L. Bezilla, 123 Olive Tea Lane, Statesville, $312,000 on April 13.

W.D. Wehunt, C.A. Wehunt to J. Smiley, G. Smiley, 255 Montibello Drive, Statesville, $590,000 on April 13.

J.M. Harris, B.T. Harris to W.D. Wallis, K.J. Wallis, 111 Laurel Ridge Drive, Statesville, $629,000 on April 13.

J.P. Fox, estate of Gail Thomas Fox, A. Rumfelt to Y.S. Munoz Garcia, M.C. Pittman and R. Mitchell, 116 Delight Loop, Statesville, $150,000 on April 13.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to M.E. Fregni, 107 Olive Tea Lane, Statesville, $305,000 on April 13.

American IRA LLC to 1000 Washington Ave. LLC, 133 Slate Drive, Statesville, $35,500 on April 13.

A.L. Ayers to Iredell County, 438 Twin Oaks Road, Statesville, $40,000 on April 13.

J.A. Thomas, K.L Thomas to W.P.McKay, D. McKay, Sandtrap Drive, Statesville, $40,000 on April 13.

W. McDonald, N. Scott to H.M. Cotton, L.A. Cotton, 221 Canada Drive, Statesville, $377,500 on April 13.

New Vision Trust to Investcar LLC, 531 Walnut St., Statesville, $170,000 on April 13.

Investcar LLC to James Booth Management Services LLC, 531 Walnut St., Statesville, $185,000 on April 13.

S.N. Harmon, B.P. Harmon to C. McAlister, J. McAlister, 629 Tuckers Grove Road, Statesville, $265,000 on April 14.

B.A. Gunnell, K. Puzey to R. Woods, C. Woods, 160 Glory Bound Lane, Statesville, $163,000 on April 14.

A. Gorzen, J. Gorzen to Ellis Redevelopment LLC, 413 Stockton St., Statesville, $120,000 on April 14.

Lennar Carolinas LLC to L.M. Kennedy, 119 Olive Tea Lane, Statesville, $272,000 on April 14.

L Banks to R.M. Mullin, M.J. Mullin, 55 Lookout Dam Road, Statesville, $44,000 on April 14.

A.B. Holland, G.S. Holland to Cartin Properties LLC, 370 Gantt Horn Lane, Statesville, $120,000 on April 14.

D.I. McAdams to City of Statesville, 115 and 119 Eldorado Lane, Statesville, $60,000 on April 14.

Dependable Development Inc. to True Homes LLC, lots 374, 378, 379, 412, 413, 414, 416 and 425 Hidden Lakes Phase 7, Statesville, $560,000 on April 14.

True Homes LLC to K Hager, K. Holcombe, 141 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $308,000 on April 14.

L. Church to Mr. House Shipper, 214 Hidden Brook Drive, Statesville, $22,000 on April 17.

G.W. Lineberger to Northway Homes LLC, 1914 Cline St., Statesville, $115,000 on April 17.

EJC Rental LLC to C.H. McDonough, 1716 Younger Ave., Statesville, $215,000 on April 17.

B. Bortle to W.B, Stowe, M.F. Stowe, 341 N. Oak St., Statesville, $325,000 on April 18.

D.L. Blankenship, M. Blankenship, J.E. Blankenship to A.R. Gilbert, 2314 Old Mocksville Road, Statesville, $380,000 on April 18.

D.R. Little Jr., W. Little to M. Acosta, J.M. Alvarez, 136 Wheatfield Drive, Statesville, $365,000 on April 18.

J.W. Sipes, C.F. Sipes to E.A. Greene, E.S. Greene, 106 Oaklawn Road, Statesville, $242,000 on April 18.

J.K. Thompson, C.W.Kidd Jr. Family Trust to J.K. Thompson, New Hope, Statesville, $29,000 on April 18.

True Homes LLC to S.A. Sellier, 157 Batten Ridge Drive, Statesville, $397,000 on April 18.

R. Cockerham, S.W. Cockerham to W.Cadena, J. Hodson, 480 Mocksville Highway, Statesville, $250,000 on April 18.

Skinner’s Rentals LLC to Vantage Retirement Plans LLC, 612 N. Miller St., Statesville, $87,500 on April 18.

S.V. Obregon to D. Friend, 147 Vance Post Office Road, Statesville, $248,500 on April 18.

C.D. Martin to T.G Myers, 240 W. Debbie Lane, Statesville, $234,000 on April 19.

R.E. Millsaps. C. Millsaps to A. Redmon, 125 Cove Gap Road, Statesville, $235,000 on April 19.

M.P. Smith to G.M. Hamby, K.S. Hamby, 230 Gaston Court, Statesville, $35,000 on April 20.

CMH Homes Inc. to S.S. Jones, 124 Slate Lane, Statesville, $268,000 on April 20.

CMH Homes to C.B. Richardson, J. Richardson, 114 Spalding Court, Statesville, $288,500 on April 20.

True Homes LLC to S. Seeman, R. Seeman, 120 Wheatfield Drive, Statesville, $425,000 on April 20.

Estate of Eric L. Overcash, D. Fried, B. Fried to J. Chauvigne-Hines, A. Chauvigne, 150 Doubletree Drive, Statesville, $105,000 on April 21.

S.A. Klock, D.G. Klock, estate of Hazel J. Klock to L.M. Whitmore, 185 Howard Pond Loop, Statesville, $525,000 on April 21.

M. Holland, M. Holland to M.Staten, K.Staten, 112 Seven Springs Loop, Statesville, $412,000 on April 21.

S.S. Stewart, D.S. Stewart to W.R. Allen Jr., 171 Winter Flake Drive, Statesville, $470,000 on April 21.

William S. Absher Group LLC to Pine Lake Rentals LLC, 704 N. Miller Ave., Statesville, $130,00 on April 21.

Hope Brothers Builders Inc. to W.R.Thraikill Jr.. 716 Westminster Drive, Statesville, $7,000 on April 21.

Helmsman Homes LLC to McLean SFR Investment LLC, 143 Eastwood Drive, Statesville, $336,000 on April 21.

Land Air Group Inc. to True Homes LLC, 135 Martha’s Ridge Drive, Statesville, $219,000 on April 21.

Grant Properties of Iredell LLC to M. Boyd, 928 Wilmington Ave., Statesville, $55,000 on April 21.

True Homes LLC to S.L LaPointe, B.M. LaPointe, 227 Jobe Drive, Statesville, $320,000 on April 21.

STONY POINT

L.D. Hildreth, V.W. Hildreth to J.C. Thompson, L.J Thompson, Rivercliff Drive, Stony Point, $121,500 on April 21.

TROUTMAN

D.R. Horton Inc. to T.B Nielsen, A.L. Nielsen, 182 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $518,000 on April 12.

D.R. Horton Inc. to D.R. Brown, C.R. Brown, 149 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $450,000 on April 12.

C.L. Haines to B.A. Muir, 508 Hicks Creek Road, Troutman, $275,000 on April 13.

True Homes LLC to S.Tchesnokov, M. Chesokova, 205 Parkmount Drive, Troutman, $494,000 on April 13.

D.B. Guay, P.J. Guay to T.A. Knight, J.F. Knight, lot 624, Falls Cove Subdivision, Troutman, $1,800,000 on April 14.

True Homes LLC to N.A. Hayenga, J.A. Hayenga, 173 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $370,000 on April 14.

Dependable Development Inc. to True Homes LLC, lots 199, 173 Sutters Mill II Phase 2, 3, Troutman, $120,000 on April 14.

Nest Homes LLC to A. Dooley, j. Dooley, M. Tandourgian, 139 Sugar Hill Road, Troutman, $483,000 on April 14.

Outdoor Property Trust I to J. Galen, 124 Levo Drive, Troutman, $297,000 on April 17.

LGI Homes-NC LLC to M. Brady, J. Brady, 134 Colonial Reserve Ave., Troutman, $358,000 on April 17.

True Homes LLC to S.S. Van Gorp, Z.J. Van Gorp, 171 Parkmont Drive, Troutman, $345,000 on April 18.

Chase DRM LLC to D.B, Vergara, 462 Avon Ave., Troutman, $250,000 on April 18.

LGI Homes-NC LLC to K. Johnson, G. Johnson, 136 Colonial Reserve Ave., Troutman, $340,000 on April 19.

D.R. Horton Inc. to J. Matthews, A. Matthews, 104 Rhuidean Court, Troutman, $545,000 on April 19.

NVR Inc. to J.M. Hughes, 135 Browband St., Troutman, $335,000 on April 19.

P.R. Woodcock, R.P. Woodcock to M.A. Monroe, A.M. Monroe, 153 Winding Forest Drive, Troutman, $985,000 on April 20.

S.D. Hager, A.W. Huminik, E.A. Huminik, 137 Fesperman Circle, Troutman, $385,000 on April 20.

D.L. Shipman II, K. Shipman to A. Rodriguez, S,R, Molina, 306 Wellington Drive, Troutman, $280,000 on April 21.

O. Cross, C. Cross to D.A.Shupe, E.P Shupe, 312 Rumple St., Troutman, $405,000 on April 21.

G.M. Watson, N. Fusak to G.T. Rylee, 130 Santana Lane, Troutman, $550,000 on April 21.

NVR Inc. to J.N. Watkings, 120 Browband St., Troutman, $320,000 on April 21.

NVR Inc. to L.A. Robertson, 118 Browband St., Troutman, $315,000 on April 21.