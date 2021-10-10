 Skip to main content
Iredell County new business names: Sept. 26-Oct. 1
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Queens Landing, Lake Cruises, Inc., Mooresville

DNA Health and Fitness, Bonanno LLC, Bonanno LLC, Iredell County

Catawba Ridge at Home, Jo Howell, Statesville

The Bubblegum Kids, Stephanie Everhart, Iredell County

Thee Fairy Nail Muva, iCandyXTalia, TheeFairyNailMuva; iCandyXTalia, L.L.C., Mooresville

Top Level Sports Massage & Spa, Curtis Services, LLC, Mooresville

Iredell Pediatric Dentistry, Statesville Amy Kinlaw PLLC, Iredell County

Frontline Bargains, Steven Bercume, Iredell County

Wink Lash & Hair Studio, Shear Bliss Salon LLC, Iredell County

Keller Williams Unified, FLC, LLC, Iredell County

DF Wholesales, Dupre Rolon Falls SR, Statesville

