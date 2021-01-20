 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iredell County new business names: Jan. 10-16
0 comments
New business names

Iredell County new business names: Jan. 10-16

  • 0

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 10-16.

Moments of Hope, Kimberly Williams, Iredell County

JA Seagraves, Martika Holder, Statesville

Tucker Lee Designs, Lisa Greenberg, Mooresville

Steele Boys And Family Auto Restoration, J’Shaun Steele, Harmony

CenterPoint CFO, Gateway Accounting, Inc., Mooresville

Lucid Analytics, IT Holdings International, LLC, Mooresville

MalPack, Kimberly Williams, Iredell County

Quality House Repair, Antonio Tellez, Statesville

U-Shyne Quality Cleaning Services, Samuel N. Puryear, Iredell County

Terrabella Lake Norman, HP Mooresville Opco, LLC, Iredell County

Leahy Promos, Jeffrey J. Leahy, Statesville

429 Electrical Contractors, Stephanie Lawson, Iredell County

R.T. Meacham Drywall, Stephanie Lawson, Iredell County

CKC Partners, CKC Partners LLC, Mooresville

J & S Coover, Isaiah Murray, Iredell County

Royal Heat Dance Team, MiKayla Caldwell, Statesville

Brooklees Designs, Brookelyn Norman, Mooresville

PrayerBeadsEtc, Jennifer M. Mann, Olin

CRST The Transportation Solution, Inc., CRST Expedited, Inc., Iredell County

Average to Elite Nutrition, Daniel Campbell, Iredell County

Wayne Coolidge M.Ed. Health Promotion and The Viking Heart, Shield Maiden Life, LLC, Mooresville

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert