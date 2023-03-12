The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 26-March 4.
L&P Carpet Cushion, Leggett & Platt Carpet Cushion, Leggett & Platt Components Company, Inc., Iredell County.
L&P Home Furniture, Leggett & Platt Home Furniture, Iredell County
DK Designs & Innovations, Debora A. Konzer and Mark J. Konzer, Harmony
John C. Handyman Services, Ioan Crisan, Iredell County
Parker Performance, Timothy James Parker, Iredell County
Nerdyscapes, NerdyScapes, nerdyscapes, nerdy scapes, Nerdy Scapes, Shaun Brennan, Taylor Brennan, Mooresville
El Pueblito, Rene Roblero Lopez, Iredell County
People are also reading…
Pionono Bakery & International Food, Hernan Rodrigo Navarro Centeno, Iredell County
Dynamic Touch Cleaning Company, Dynamic Touch Cleaning Company LLC, Mooresville
The Braiding Nook, The Braiding Nook LLC, Statesville
CDL Electric, Carl Daniel Lewis, CDL Construction, LLC, Mooresville
Nicks Lawn Firm, Nicolas Reid Tevepaugh, Troutman
Blooming Branch Homes, Blooming Branch Books, Blooming Branch, LLC, Mooresville
American Thunder Motorcycle Co., DMB76, LLC, Statesville
Anne Grey Design, Amanda Clendenin, Thomas Clendenin, Statesville