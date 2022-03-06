Iredell County new business names: Feb. 20-26

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 20-26.
Denver Mexican Store, Reyna Katerine Zamore Gaspar, Iredell County
Tienda Mexicana de Morehead City, Serafin Gonzalez Carrillo, Iredell County
Tres Estrellas of Siler City, Luis Armando Lucas, Iredell County
El Guero Fresh Market, Damaris Jael Taboada Torres, Iredell County
Tienda El Remanente, Felino Leonidas Mejia y Mejia, Iredell County
El Maguey Grocery Store, Hector Pablo Guardado, Iredell County
Los Dos Amigos, Andres Rivera Perez, Iredell County
Tienda Latina Central de Guatemala, Rogelio Ventura Jiguan, Iredell County
Panaderia La Imperial, Eduardo Vazquez Medina, Iredell County
La Esquina Latina Tarboro, Wiston Padilla Munoz, Iredell County
Las Chicanitas, Minerva Lopez Sanchez, Iredell County
HDS Cleaning Squad, Patricia Martinez, Harmony
Jose’s Auto Service, Jose Ramirez, Iredell County
Nova Boat Rentals, Lake of Galilee, LLC, Iredell County
Ridgewater Custom Homes, Graylyn Homes, Ridgewater Construction LLC, Iredell County
fe’ wellness, Samantha Caruso, Statesville
LAP Landscaping, Luis Alfredo Giron Pacheco, Troutman
Bottom Dollar Bail Bonds, Tamara G. Coronado, Harmony
Park Square Condo Association, Park Square Townhome Association, Park Square Master Association, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County
Norman Crossing Offices, Albemarle at Sharon, Family Dollar at Davis Park, Waxhaw Professional Park Offices, Elm Lane Offices, Asset Management Alliance, LLC, Iredell County
Diamond S Auction Company, Reggie Kevin Settle, Union Grove
The Jolly Helpers, Charles L. Jolly, Kimberly W. Jolly, Mooresville
Nelson XFPS, Nelson Mendoza, Mooresville
Secure The Perimeter, Secure The Perimeter LLC, Mooresville
Will Price Painting, Set ‘N Hooks, Set ‘N Hooks L.L.C., Iredell County
PC Mulch and Supply, Crafter’s Woods, LLC, Iredell County
Cibao Barbershop, Eddie Munoz, Iredell County
Viva Cleaning, Adriana Rodriguez Ruiz, Iredell County
La Universal, Melina Guerrero Illanez, Iredell County
Lemel Master Fishing, Lemel Outfitter, LLC, Mooresville
Soap’n Car Wash of Statesville, Catawba Car Wash, R.W. Stulpin LLC, Statesville
Berserker Fitness, Douglas Forrester, Iredell County
Junk & Disorderly; Angel Art, Michele M. Molnar, Iredell County
YungEntruprenuerz Entertainment; O’Neal R’Nae, OG Nyce, Nyce Marli, Grae’ Adams, Antuan Dupres Gray, Statesville