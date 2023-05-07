The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 28-May 4:
- Moody’s Mowing, William Michael Moody, Statesville
- Capsule Services LLC, Ayanna Woo, Troutman
- 323 Ranch, Michael and Daphne Jensen, Stony Point
- Mariano Construction Co., Anthony J. Mariano Jr., Mooresville
- Rayne & Shine Construction, Mariah Gayle Newsome, Mooresville
- Mac Construction, Michael A. Clark, Mooresville
- American Beverage Co., Carolina Beverage Group LLC, Shannon Hilton, Mooresville
- Carolina KTM, Carolina Cycle Concepts LLC, B.S. Miller, Mooresville
- Cats Crystal Clean, Catherine Vargas, Taylorsville
- Barrier Landscaping, Jamie Lee Barrier, Mooresville.