Iredell County new business names: April 17-23

The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 17-23.
MVL LLC, MVL gives, MVL CO. LLC, Iredell County
Johnson & Johnson Transporting, Christopher Lamont Johnson, Troutman
Johnson Realty Co., Johnny A. Johnson, Iredell County
LKN Executive Services, Jennifer Sibole, Mooresville
Gonzalez Roofing, Ramon Gonzalez Pecina, Troutman
Carolina EV Solutions, CDL Construction, LLC, Mooresville
J&I Roofing, El Paisano Multiservicios, LLC, Iredell County
Deaton Fleet Solutions, Deaton Fleet Solutions Corp., Iredell County
NC Auto Repair, Dan Tha Man, NC Auto Direct Service and Repair Inc., Statesville
DW Properties, DW Fresh Vends, Wilkerson Investments Group LLC, Iredell County
Legendary Icecream Drip, Tevin Adams, Statesville
Legendary Ice Cream, Devon Shakur Adams, Statesville