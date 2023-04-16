The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 1-12.
Lake City Psychiatry, Jane Sanders PLLC, Mooresville
Vibration Solutions BalTec Inc., Troutman
Phillips Places, Jaylen Briscoe, Statesville
Javier Landscaping and Moore, Javier Cristobal Jorge, Mooresville
Snack Shack Concessions NC, Lewis and Charity Barkley, Troutman
Full Stack Maker Thilt LLC, Statesville
Gertie Mae’s Boutique, Melanie Luther, Mooresville
Lake Norman Healthcare, Lake Norman Medical, PLLC, Statesville
Dark Tones Design, Shawn Bradley Haraden, Mooresville
Boggs Bin Service, Casey Boggs, Statesville
Sound Mind Counseling and Neurotherapy, Sherri Robbins Counseling PLLC, Mooresville
Speedy Pies Piazza, Johnson’s Pizza Pies LLC, Statesville
B&S Farms, Susan Oehler, William Oehler, Mooresville’
Ultimate Finish LKN, Ultimate Finish CLT, UF Rentals, UV Holdings Group Corporation, Mooresville