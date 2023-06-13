The Girl Scouts of Iredell County recently held their bridging ceremony at Monticello Methodist Church, which marks the transition and progression of their movement through the Girl Scout program.
Under the guidance of seasoned leader Wendy Ventresca, 51 girls completed their much-anticipated walk across the bridge to move up to their next program level.
Proud parents and grandparents looked on as Daisies removed their iconic blue uniform to exchange it for their new crisp Brownie vest. The Brownies "flew from the nest" up to the Junior level and the Juniors earned a key that will unlock the door to their future.
"We are so proud of all of our girls and look forward to seeing how they continue to grow as they move forward in their new role," the organization said in a press release.
Daisies Bridging to Brownie
People are also reading…
Troop #13238
Evelyn Guerin, Emma Dorsey, Emma Fraleigh, Gwen Sharrer, Arya Dancey
Troop #12967
Kadie Freeman, Olivia Mayfield
Troop #12963
Lilly Robinson
Troop #13084
Aubrey Bowman, Evie Parker, Grace Bucksbee, Hadleigh McNabb, Meadow Paredi, Mia Ortez, Starrla Blohm, Tenley Petrovs, Violet Yarborough
Troop #13091
Hadley Bell, Audrey Clanton, Adison Sofia Vasquez-Amaya
Brownies Bridging to Junior
Troop #13238
Ella Miller-Hill, Mykah Jordan, Emma Suprenant, Josey Woodson, Mary Jones, Jeidymar Cortes
Troop #12967
Kadie Freeman, Olivia Mayfield
Troop #13084
Bella Schoening, Heidi Goss
Troop #13275
Emily Pierro
Troop #13091
Kennedy Anderson, Baylee Baker, Mallory Bell, Brooklyn Hummel, Valeigh Norris, Lydia Pheasant, Emma Rector, Bella Rector, Raegan Rufty
Juniors Bridging to Cadette
Troop #13238
Katelyn Bumgardner, Josymar Cortes
Troop #12967
Khloe Amox, Hailey Childers, Jaiden McGinnis, Bailey Payne
Troop #12963
Maddie Clark, Keegan Bissell, Bella Evans
Troop #13084
Lillian Owens
Troop IRG
Layla Sudol