Iredell County eleciton results

Part of Iredell County went to the polls on Tuesday as voters in Davidson, Harmony, Love Valley, Mooresville, and the Mooresville Graded Schools district elected mayors, commissioners, and school board members in various races.

Turnout for the election was unsurprisingly low with only municipal positions being decided ahead of next year's statewide primary and general elections. In all, 3,959 ballots were cast, representing only 9.77% of the county's registered voters.

All results are unofficial until the Iredell Board of Elections canvasses the votes on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m.

Troutman town council

Troutman will have a new council member after Jerry Oxsher saw 172 ballots (22.14%) cast for him, the most of any candidate in the race. Paul Henkel's 170 (21.88%) and Felina Lyons Harris' 157 (20.21%) were enough to keep them in the top three and on the council.

Sally Williams finished with 127 votes (16.34%), behind Tonya Bartlett's 144 (18.53%), and finds her term on the five-person town council ending. Write-in candidates took in seven votes.

Mayor of Mooresville