Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), June 25-July 1

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from June 25-July 1. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

June 25

» Cody Tenile Gray, 36, of Russell Street, Statesville, six counts of identity theft and one count of uttering a forged instrument, $6,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» Luke Louis Spagnola, 24, Locomotive Lane, Mooresville, possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

» Michael Brandon Spritz, 30, of North Oakland Avenue, Statesville, larceny and uttering a forged instrument, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» Marquis Donte Parker, 29, of East Bell Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule III, possession of marijuana and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

» Jessica White, 29, of East Bell Street, Statesville, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule II, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule I and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

» Justin Steven Dorest, 31, of Charlotte, attempted larceny, $2,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» James Neal Watts, 60, of Windwood Lane, Troutman, DWI-motorboat, $2,500 bond, North Carolina Wildlife.

» Bobbie Butler, 43, of Waterloo, New York, DWI, $1,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

June 26

» Mearl Junior Hunt II, 43, of Mount Holly, two true bills, $250,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» Robert Marshall Hastings, 30, of Fifth Street, Statesville, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

» Robert Keith Sargent Jr., 42, of Greenland Drive, Statesville, failure to register as a sex offender, $25,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» Ty Oliver Roy Webb, 30, of Lexington, parole violation, malicious conduct by a prisoner and larceny of a motor vehicle, no bond on the parole violation charge and $15,000 bond on the remaining charges, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

June 27

» Demario Jamon Chambers, 40, of Charlotte, two counts of trafficking heroin and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $150,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

June 28

» Victor Alexander Fraley, 36, of Lippard Street, Statesville, parole violation, failure to notify of change of address as a registered sex offender and sex offender residence limitation violation, no bond on the parole violation and $20,000 on the remaining charges, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

June 29

» Latiasa Clarrissa Turner, 30, of Fifth Street, Statesville, possession of Schedule I, possession of Schedule VI, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule VI, possession of Schedule IV, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance and simple possession of Schedule VI, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» Markeith Kane Phifer, 25, of Nahcotta Drive, Mooresville, trafficking heroin, $250,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

June 30

» Dennis Joseph Reid, 37, of Armfield Street, Statesville, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, breaking and/or entering, attempted first-degree burglary, indecent liberties with children, larceny after breaking and entering, identity theft and possession of Schedule I, $690,000 bond, Troutman Police Department and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» Devon Alexander Cornwell, 23, of Caldwell Street, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

» Anthony Mason Cunningham, 20, of Lexington, possession with intent to manufacture Schedule IV, parole violation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, no bond on the parole violation and $70,000 bond on the remaining charges, Statesville Police Department and North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.

» Dustin Lee Millsaps, 37, of Horseshoe Loop, Statesville, breaking/entering to terrorize/injure, breaking or entering a motor vehicle and larceny after breaking and entering, $10,000 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.

» Lawrence Schmidt, 68, of Badin Lane, Mooresville, stalking, $25,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

» Larry Dale Rutter, 47, of South Eastway Drive, Troutman, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, $12,000 bond, Troutman Police Department.

» Hector Joseph Zayas, 33, of Cornelius, two counts of trafficking heroin and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $300,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» Kenneth Dale Roberts, 63, of Coddle Creek Highway, Mooresville, parole violation, no bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

» Jennifer Marie Messina, 41, of Litewood Lane, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

» Thomas Ederson Douglas Jr., 59, of Talbert Road, Mooresville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

July 1

» Stephanie Marie Morrow, 39, of Mills Forest Lane, Mooresville, possession of methamphetamine, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

» Martevis Jashawn Simpson, 25, of Newbern Avenue, Statesville, failure to appear, $4,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.

» James Everett Lawson, 39, of Laurel Glen Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.

