Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 9-15

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 9-15. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
July 9
Jonathan Devon Mahtha, 34, of Charlotte, five counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count of conspiracy to commit larceny, $75,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Grady Steele, 34, of Charlotte, three counts of larceny of a motor vehicle and one count each of assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer or other government official, breaking and/or entering, possession of burglary tools, conspiracy to commit larceny, larceny after breaking/entering and fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Colton Shane Wright, 19, of Beckley, West Virginia, three counts of first-degree burglary and two counts of larceny, $100,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Breyon Deandra Tucker, 38, of East Bell Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
July 10
Kayla Renee Godfrey, 32, of Bluewing Lane, Mooresville, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Sylvia Nicole Robinson, 37, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $200,000 bond on the remaining charge, Statesville Police Department.
Patrick Arthur Weber, 47, of Kingswood Drive, Statesville, bond surrender, $7,500 bond, bail-bonding agency.
Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 28, of Wilson Lee Boulevard, Statesville, interfering with an electronic monitoring device and parole violation, no bond on the parole violation and $10,000 bond on the remaining charge, Statesville Police Department.
Ashleigh Dawn Parker, 32, of Winding Shore Road, Troutman, DWI, $7,500 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 11
Emery Gage Gwisdalla, 23, of Mulberry Street, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
Landis Jevar Harrison, 32, of Industrial Drive, Statesville, three counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II and sell/deliver Schedule II, $40,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
Eric Lee Davidson, 41, of Taylorsville, identity theft and obtaining property by false pretenses, $4,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mariah Cynthia Katherine Coley, 23, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, bond surrender, $5,000 bond, bail-bonding agency.
July 12
Da’quan Delrio Coleman, 22, of Salisbury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $2,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Luis Alonso Rodriguez, 58, of Old Miller Road, Statesville, indecent liberties with children, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Maurice Thompson, 47, of Darlene Lane, Harmony, larceny of a motor vehicle, $1,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicole Smith Bell, 44, of Gastonia, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
Nicholas Joseph Pepe, 20, of Davidson, DWI and driving after consuming under age 21, $3,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Luis Fernando Luyando-Sanchez, 26, of Charlotte, DWI, released on a written promise to appear in court, Mooresville Police Department.
July 13
Luke Timothy Sales, 40, of Harris Bridge Road, Stony Point, possession of methamphetaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Lana Morrow Wright, 53, of Tammy Drive, Mooresville, possession of cocaine, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Jean Marie Anderson, 37, of Mocksville, failure to appear and bond surrender, $46,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and bail-bonding agency.
Patrick George, 30, of Carroll Street, Statesville, two counts of probation violation, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Joseph Daniel Klein, 28, of Capitol Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 14
Randall Clyde Mitchell Jr., 34, of Gaither Park Drive, Harmony, two counts of conspiracy to sell narcotics, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Brandon Ward, 37, of Reidsville, two counts of trafficking heroin, $50,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Clifford Nathaniel Willis III, 36, of College Park, Georgia, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $40,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
Monica Susan Vanwert, 27, of Troutman Avenue, Mooresville, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, $10,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 15
Quadarius Deshawn Rankin, 25, Rock Island Drive, Statesville, possess/receive/transfer stolen vehicle, $4,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Steven Lamont Bailey, 46, of Diamond Street, Statesville, trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine, $30,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
