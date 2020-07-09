Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), July 2-8

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 2-8. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
July 2» Jose Bosquez, 45, of Yellowstone Lane, Statesville, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Triston Alexander Styers, 22, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $3,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Coty Scott Putnam, 24, of Deal Road, Mooresville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Oscar Aguilar Hernandez, 44, of Oak Street, Mooresville, 16 counts of taking indecent liberties with children and five counts of statutory rape/sex offense, $1.5 million bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Tara Sha Bailey, 39, of South Thomas Street, Stony Point, possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $7,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Anita Marie Cullen, 38, of East Broad Street, Statesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession of Schedule II, $3,500 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» James Neal Watts, 60, of Windwood Lane, Troutman, two counts of operating a boat in a reckless manner, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Ashley Nicole Paolino, 29, Shephard Hill Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $1,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 3» Kieyon Kesean Murdock, 20, of Valley Street, Statesville, two counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and one count each of possession of stolen goods and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $250,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Gregory Alan Smith, 64, of Denver, DWI, $2,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 4» Chad Bradley Moore, 43, of Fern Hill Road, Troutman, parole violation, no bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Naje Kameron McClendon, 19, of Greensboro, two counts of breaking and/or entering and one count of larceny, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Jarkevious Devontae Freeman, 19, of South Patterson Street, Statesville, second-degree kidnapping, $25,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Raymundo Jimenez, 34, of Charlotte, DWI, $3,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Kayla Lavon Dobbins, 31, of Grayson Park Road, Statesville, DWI, $1,500 bond, Statesville Police Department.
July 5» Joshua Aaron Terry, 32, of Houpe Road, Statesville, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, $5,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Mckenzie Kaylin Uptain, 22, of Charlotte Highway, Mooresville, possession of heroin, $10,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Octavius Obryant Preston Young, 30, of Equestrian Drive, Mooresville, DWI, $2,000 bond, North Carolina Highway Patrol.
July 6» Bruce B. Brooks-Wright Jr., 37, of Shinnville Road, Mooresville, bond surrender, $1,500 bond, bail-bonding agent.
» Martin Cuevas Marquez, 41, of Huntersville, four counts of first-degree rape, $1 million bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Joseph Anthony Brown, 38, of Autry Avenue, Mooresville, two counts of probation violation, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Justavious Keonte Darty, 26, of Hartwell, Georgia, possession of a controlled substance on premises of penal institution/jail, $5,000 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
» Stacey Ellen Murray, 51, of Nesbit Avenue, Mooresville, DWI, $2,500 bond, Mooresville Police Department.
July 7» Jeffrey Daniel Stewart, 28, of Pine State Road, Troutman, six counts of probation violation and one count each of possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $128,500 bond, Catawba County law enforcement.
» Latoya Lynette Smith, 32, of Adams Street, Statesville, voluntary manslaughter, $150,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Kevin Lamont Roseborough, 49, of Salisbury Road, Statesville, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, $15,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
July 8» Katricia Dianne Mack, 31, homeless, probation violation, $10,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Damiego Traquan Glaspy, 28, of Brevard Street, Statesville, probation violation, $10,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
» Terrell Elliott Joyner, 26 of Hill Street, Statesville, manufacture of a weapon of mass destruction, $50,000 bond, Statesville Police Department.
» Adam Ruben Bordies, 32 of Blue Spruce Drive, Mooresville, two counts each of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule VI and possession of marijuana and one count of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for sale of controlled substance, $20,000 bond, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.
» Takim Lashawn Holmes, 27 of Cline Street, Statesville, probation violation, $25,000 bond, North Carolina Department of Probation and Parole.
