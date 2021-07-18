Iredell County birth announcements: July 1

Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

IREDELL MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

To Eduardo Rivera and Yesenia Gomez of Statesville, a boy, Luca Andre Rivera, on July 1.

To Bradley and Jennifer Dyson of Taylorsville, a girl, Adeline Jean Dyson, on July 2.

To Keante Torrence of Mooresville, a girl, Ke’Aunie Chandria Torrence, on July 3.

To Dustin and Kimberly Lackey of Statesville, a boy, Brady Lee Lackey, on July 4.

To Devan Dobbins and Britni Grindstaff of Statesville, a girl, Ka’Marley Jade Dobbins, on June 25.

To Zack and Ashley Gryder of Statesville, a boy, Elijah Scott Gryder, on July 8.

To Austin and Noel Hedley of Mooresville, a boy, James Robert Hedley, on July 9.