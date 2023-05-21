Editor’s note: Did you have a baby at Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com.

If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us your announcement if they have received your consent.

Iredell Memorial HospitalJalessa Dixon of Statesville, twin boys, Zamire Damani Dixon and Zahair Amiri Dixon on April 26.

David and Kayla Raper of Statesville, a girl, Lainey Grace Raper on May 1.

Niahe Torrence and Raquenien Turner of Statesville, a boy, Raquenien O’Brian Turner Jr. on May 2

Billy Clark and Aaliyah Redmon of Statesville, a boy, Chosyn Tyrece Clark on May 2.

Richard and Macy Cash of Moravian Falls, a girl, Willa Teresa Reighn Cash on May 2.

Robert Jaynes and Cassandra Brown of Statesville, a girl, Luna Blair Jaynes on May 3.

Kelsey Mayers of Statesville, a girl, Raelynn Lee Michelle Herron on May 4.

Nickolas Martin and Tiffany VanAllen of Statesville, twins, a boy, Asher Wayne Martin and a girl, Piper Rose Martin on May 5.