Iredell County Agricultural Fair to return Sept. 3

The Iredell County Agricultural Fair will return this year after canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The fair will open Sept. 3 and continue through Sept. 11 at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman.

This is the 85th year for the fair.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each day except Sept. 4, 5, 6 and 11 when the gates will open at 3 p.m. Opening ceremonies and the ribbon cutting will be on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

General admission is $5 with those 6 and younger admitted free. Senior citizens (60 and older) are admitted free on Thursday. Those in grades K-12 are admitted for $1 on Wednesday.

B&K Carnival Inc. will provide the rides and amusements for the fair. Tickets for the rides are $25 per person on Friday and Saturday and $18 on other nights.

Some of the scheduled entertainment is as follows:

Mini Outlaws racing, go-kart racing, the Circus Shane Show and Pretty Bird Paradise.

There will be beef and dairy shows throughout the week as well as agriculture, horticulture and craft displays.

For a complete schedule of events or to learn more visit www.iredellcountyfair.org.