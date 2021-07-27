 Skip to main content
Iredell County Agricultural Fair to return Sept. 3
Iredell County Agricultural Fair to return Sept. 3

Fair goers await the start of one of the rides at the 2019 Iredell County Agricultural Fair. The fair, after being canceled last year, is set to start Sept. 3.

 Record & Landmark file photo

The Iredell County Agricultural Fair will return this year after canceling in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The fair will open Sept. 3 and continue through Sept. 11 at the Iredell County Fairgrounds, 630 N. Main St., Troutman.

This is the 85th year for the fair.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each day except Sept. 4, 5, 6 and 11 when the gates will open at 3 p.m. Opening ceremonies and the ribbon cutting will be on Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

General admission is $5 with those 6 and younger admitted free. Senior citizens (60 and older) are admitted free on Thursday. Those in grades K-12 are admitted for $1 on Wednesday.

B&K Carnival Inc. will provide the rides and amusements for the fair. Tickets for the rides are $25 per person on Friday and Saturday and $18 on other nights.

Some of the scheduled entertainment is as follows:

Mini Outlaws racing, go-kart racing, the Circus Shane Show and Pretty Bird Paradise.

There will be beef and dairy shows throughout the week as well as agriculture, horticulture and craft displays.

For a complete schedule of events or to learn more visit www.iredellcountyfair.org.

