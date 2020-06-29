Iredell coronavius numbers climb to 746; statewide cases above 63k

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 15 new coronavirus cases in Iredell County since Sunday afternoon’s update.
Since the afternoon update Sunday, cases in Iredell went from 731 to 746.
As of Monday there were 380 people who are assumed or estimated to have recovered and 337 who are isolated at home. Twenty people are currently hospitalized, and nine have died, the Iredell County Health Department reported.
In Iredell, 50% of the cases involve females, while 50% involve males.
Thirty-eight percent of the cases are among those 25-49. Twenty-seven percent are among those 50-64, 14% among those 65 and older, 13% among those 18-24 and 9% among those 17 and under.
The county is divided into three regions, with the south (ZIP codes 28036, 28115, 28117 and 28125) reporting 245 cases, which is 19 additional since the Health Department report on Friday afternoon.
The central (27013, 28166 and 28677) reports 304, which is 24 new cases, and the north (27020, 27028, 27055, 28678, 28634, 28636, 28660 and 28689) has 192, a growth of 16.
The 28625 ZIP code is split between the north and central regions as the line runs along I-40.
A total of 63,484 people have now tested positive for coronavirus across the state, reports indicate. That is an increase of 1,342 cases since the Saturday report.
There have been 1,338 deaths attributed to the pandemic.
There have been 8786,305 tests completed and 843 people are currently hospitalized.
Among neighboring counties, Mecklenburg has 10,863 cases with 146 deaths, Rowan has 1,183 cases with 39 deaths, Cabarrus has 1,105 cases with 28 deaths, Catawba has 759 cases with 10 deaths, Wilkes has 576 cases with six deaths, Yadkin has 330 cases with four deaths,
Lincoln has 246 cases and one death, Davie has 193 with three deaths and Alexander has 87 cases with no deaths.