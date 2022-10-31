Iredell BOE warns of confusing voting notifications from PAC

Voters in Iredell County and across the state have received “notices” of their voting history, but those mailers aren’t coming from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, and in some cases, the data doesn’t match voting records.

Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan wants to make the public aware that these are not from the board of elections at the county or state level.

The NCSBE sent out a similar notice about mailers sponsored by Voter Education Network Independent Expenditure PAC. The mailers instruct voters to contact the NCSBE if they believe their voting record is incorrect.

This comes as a frustration to the State Board of Elections as they cause confusion among voters.

“These mailers are confusing to voters and have resulted in numerous calls to the State Board at a critical time in the election cycle,” said Patrick Gannon, public information director at the state board. “We recognize the importance of efforts to encourage people to vote. However, providing inaccurate information decreases confidence in our elections, and encouraging voters to contact the State Board about their voting record from prior elections is unnecessary and stresses our limited resources.”

Early voting outpacing 2018

Early voting in Iredell County is on track to match the totals of the 2018 general election with voters still having five days to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 8.

The numbers show more voters so far, but not by much through the first seven days. So far, 16,710 of Iredell County’s 134,463 eligible voters have cast ballots compared to 16,608 in 2018.

The difference of 102 could be because of two more early voting locations compared to the last off-year election, but one-stop and absentee voting has become more popular in recent years, partially due to concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.

When and where to vote

One-stop early voting for the general election continues on weekdays from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. There is one more Saturday voting opportunity, and that is the final day for early voting on Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The early voting locations are:

Board of Elections — 203 Stockton St., Statesville

War Memorial — 220 N. Maple St., Mooresville

Lake Norman Fire Department — 1518 Brawley School Road, Mooresville

J. Hoyt Hayes Memorial Troutman Branch Library — 215 W. Church St. Troutman

Harmony/North Iredell American Legion Post 113 — 3085 Harmony Highway, Harmony

The final day of voting takes place on Nov. 8, with participating voters required to cast their ballots at their assigned precincts.