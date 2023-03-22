INDEX Mar 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HISTORY A2ASK AMY A4SPORTS B1-4WEATHER B3COMICS B5CLASSIFIEDS B6-7 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Statesville man killed when lawn mower flips into pond A Statesville man died Saturday afternoon after flipping a lawn mower into a pond in the 300 block of Elmwood Road. Statesville police investigating shooting death of 19-year-old, wounding of second teen The Statesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in which one teen died and another was wounded. One arrested, two being sought in Goldsboro Avenue homicide One person is in custody and two others are being sought in connection with a shooting Wednesday that killed a 19-year-old. Statesville man facing charges after two-county chase A Statesville man is facing charges after leading deputies on a two-county chase Sunday afternoon, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell. Iredell receives $500K grant for all-inclusive playground Melissa Neader said the announcement that Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department will receive an Accessibility for Parks Grant in the …