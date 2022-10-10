HISTORY A2
A West Iredell High School teacher has been charged with sending a sexually explicit video to a student.
A Statesville woman died in a one-vehicle crash on Island Ford Road Wednesday afternoon.
Statesville-based Iredell Physician Network, LLC (IPN) has agreed to pay $138,612 to resolve allegations that it knowingly avoided an obligati…
Lake Norman Medical Group, Primary Care Fern Creek, welcomes Bethany Low, APRN, MSN, FNP-BC, who is joining Dr. Samuel Inkumsah and David Zahm, PA-C.
An Iredell County Sheriff’s Office school resource officer died Friday after experiencing a medical incident, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.
A Conover couple pleaded guilty on Monday to participating in the breaching of the U.S. Capitol.
Family and friends say an accident that claimed the life of a Hickory man was preventable.
Police allege a man shot and killed a woman in Mocksville after mistaking her for someone involved in a court case against him. U.S. Marshals were on site when the gunfire erupted.
TROUTMAN—Maybe it wasn’t a good idea to schedule Mooresville for Homecoming.
Two families and many friends came together this past Labor Day week end to celebrate a “double 90” birthday.
