DEAR HELOISE: I have enjoyed your column and books for many years. Regarding the constant phone calls: They almost drove me crazy, so I became proactive. I went online and purchased a telephone with a "call block" button. They are very reasonably priced and worth every penny.

If the caller is not a name that you recognize or just looks weird, by all means, do not answer!

When you pick up the phone and it is a scam call, you have told them that this is a good number and you will get more and more calls. No one who has good intentions or knows you should shy away from your answering machine. Use it!

Program the phone numbers of the people who call you, such as family, friends, doctors and regular businesses, in your phone's phone book. (It is easy to do; just follow the prompts.) Then you will see in an instant if it is someone you know who is calling you. Some businesses' employees use their own cellphones to call. Again, if it is a legitimate call, they will leave a message.

Answering a ringing phone is a natural thing we all grew up with. But sadly, to gain peace and quiet, we must no longer give in to the temptation. There is not a reason in the world to answer a call you do not recognize, or if you do, to engage in a conversation.