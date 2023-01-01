Impact of biggest headlines of 2022 to carry into 2023 as Iredell County continues to grow

It can be easy to throw together an end-of-the-year column with the biggest stories of the year that was, it’s a time-honored tradition in media. But each year I hope this is a little more than that as we look at stories that left an impact that won’t end when the calendar flips over to 2023.

Looking back at last year’s column, it’s unfortunate to see some stories continue, such as violent crimes in the city of Statesville. Others, like the Iredell County Confederate Memorial statue controversy, may be out of the headlines now but stories that remind us that there’s still work to do when it comes to racial strife are unfortunately too easy to find.

Other stories, like the golf cart crash on Fort Dobbs Road that killed three and injured three others, tend to linger outside of the pages of the newspapers as families look to piece their lives back together after a tragedy.

Even subjects such as the COVID-19 pandemic may seem like a story on its way out, but it still lingers while RSV and flu diagnoses rise and put the health care system on high alert.

And in other health care news, Davis Regional Medical center, which has been serving the community for more than a century, announced in July it would be transitioning away from a full-service hospital to one primarily focused on behavioral health. The initial announcement said the hospital could close by the end of 2022, but those dates were backed up and the facility officially ended most of its services by the end of August.

Iredell Memorial Hospital and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center are the remaining full-service hospitals in the county.

With that in mind, we can take a look at a few of the stories that caught readers’ attention in 2022 and likely will return in some form or another in 2023.

New faces emerge after long election cycle

Elections have grown longer and longer it seems, but in the case of Iredell County and others in North Carolina, the entire election process was drawn out much longer than anyone could have expected when candidates began filing for their primaries in 2021.

The election district maps drawn up by the Republican-leaning legislature were the subject of a number of lawsuits that pushed the usual filing period well into 2022. While most of the country had their primary elections settled, it wasn’t until May that the process was done for a number of counties.

And in the case of municipalities like Statesville, its runoff process for mayor and city council races continued until July. In the end, there were some changes at the city level as Kim Wasson and Joe Hudson joined the council while William Morgan and John Stanford departed after the protracted process.

Overall, however, Iredell County remained a Republican stronghold in North Carolina. What has changed is the faces of the GOP that inhabit a number of those elected positions.

The Iredell County Board of Commissioners might be the best example of that, as the party still holds the five seats, even if almost all of them have changed in recent years.

In the 2022 elections, there were two open seats, one from the departing Chairman James Mallory, and the other of the late Marvin Norman, who died in September.

The passing of Marvin Norman meant that one of the board’s more moderating voices — both in demeanor and in politics — was gone as well.

Almost every seat on the board has changed since 2020, save Gene Houpe, who won his fourth term and is now the longest-tenured. Bert Connolly and Brad Stroud Sr. joined Scottie Brown and Melissa Neader, the latter now the chair of the board.

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education saw a number of changes as well as Mike Kubiniec, Anita Kurn, Brian Sloan, and Abby Trent won seats. The I-SS board was already entirely controlled by Republicans, but the newer members appear to be even more conservative and motived by a number of social issues that have made the board’s meetings more contentious in the last few years.

A number of county positions remain the same, such as Clerk of Courts Jim Mixson or Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, but others like Register of Deeds have seen new faces come and go.

Regardless of party, the county hopes to continue to ride a number of economic boosts that have begun, including expansions to Sherwin-Williams and Doosan Bobcat’s footprints in the area, which will bring in millions of dollars in taxes, hundreds of jobs, and other economic benefits for the area.

But with growth can come growing pains.

Mooresville’s traffic woes continue as the town’s infrastructure can’t keep up with the residential growth.

As the Charlotte metro area expands north, Iredell County as a whole will deal with a similar challenge of fostering economic growth while it provides services for current and incoming residents. While new residents are welcome, if their jobs are outside of Iredell County and in municipalities, it leads to more residents than current service levels can handle. And with the county’s low tax rates, it is unlikely for residential taxes to be enough.

Currently, there is a need for a high school near Mooresville, but the county and the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education appear to be on different pages in terms of funding the construction of that, as well as a middle school and a pair of elementary schools.

Fire Station No. 1 finally breaks ground

For better or worse, government moves slowly. But while the path that Statesville took to get to breaking ground for Fire Station No. 1 — which will be named in honor of William (Woody) T. Woodard — the city will get a new fire station to replace the aging one near city hall.

The current Fire Station No. 1 was built in 1952 and, while still serviceable, it needs to be replaced for a number of reasons. One simple one might be that the ladder truck currently housed in it had to have its chassis lowered to fit inside the soon-to-be 71-year-old structure. Other reasons are that by building a newer, more firefighter-friendly structure, it can serve as a recruitment and retention tool because a more modern firehouse and living areas will be more attractive to firefighters, according to Fire Chief Andy Weatherman.

Soon, Fire Station No. 2 will need to be replaced — it was built in 1962 — as it reaches the end of its lifespan.

But much like the need for schools, the growth of Statesville means that more services will need to be provided as well. Discussions have already begun on where the best place for Fire Station No. 5 will be when it is built in the coming years.

Onley takes over SPD during busy year

David Onley hardly got a chance to settle into his role as Statesville’s police chief before what was unfortunately a busy summer for the Statesville Police Department. Onley took over as David Addison ended his three-year stay in the position as Statesville’s top cop.

Several killings occurred over the summer as well as a number of school fights — some gang related — that put school security and police in the spotlight. But Onley took actions as the department’s new leader to address the issue as well as addressing staffing issues that limit the department’s effectiveness.

“Shortly after becoming chief, we had a spike in violent crime during July of 2022. In response to this increase we re-established our violent crime unit and put together a group of investigators with the sole focus on these types of crimes. We have seen a decrease in violent crime and will look to continue those efforts in the future,” Onley said. “I cannot say enough about the staff and the commitment they have shown to the agency and the city. The staffing shortage and criminal activity required all employees to work countless hours to maintain police services for the City of Statesville. Each and every employee here are a vital part of the team and deserve a tremendous amount of credit.”

But even with the bad news, there was some good.

After nearly 30 years, charges were brought against two men accused of killings that occurred in 1992.

In August, the police announced that Reaco Wesley Burton, 50, and Sheldon Demetrius Summers, 54, were charged with a pair of homicides stemming from a robbery on Washington Street. During the robbery, Michael Scott III and Willie Gene Allison were both killed.

While the case is still pending, the charges against the two men brought solace to some family members like Doris Allison, one of the Statesville city council members. Allison said she was grateful for the SPD’s work, and hopes it can continue to investigate cases like this one and bring justice to victims and their families.

Weather woes

Weather is always around, but it doesn’t make the headlines when it’s a pleasant spring day.

It does, however, make headlines when ice covers everything or when tornadoes hit Statesville and Iredell County.

Thankfully, the damage was limited and injuries were mostly considered minor, but images of snow, frozen signs, downed trees, and the fact thousands were without power is hard to quickly forget.