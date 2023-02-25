Iceberg came to the rescue from a county animal control agency with his brothers. He is 5 months old. Iceberg... View on PetFinder
Iceberg
Target purchased the run-down, 80,000-square-foot building that housed North Carolina’s last Kmart store in February 2021.
The streets of Statesville are alive with “The Sound of Music.”
69-year-old suffers stroke in his N.C. home; Realtor showing house leaves him there. Man died Wednesday.
Deputies in Davidson County rushed to help a 69-year-old man they'd found unresponsive in his house following a welfare check. The man's famil…
Two people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Caldwell Street.
Property values are up, but a property tax reappraisal has some Iredell County residents worried about how they’ll pay those increased taxes.