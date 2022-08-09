I-SS board votes to close ADR building, renovate Harmony Elementary

In a 6-1 vote Monday night, the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education passed a motion that will appropriate $4 million dollars to close the Alan D. Rutherford Educational Center building and move the central office staff working there to the Career Academy and Technical School building in Troutman and an additional $4 million dollars to renovate Harmony Elementary School.

Before the motion and vote took place, Superintendent Jeff James addressed the board and noted several facility needs that he wants to address.

“There are three things we desperately need to do, and we really don’t have the money to do all of them,” he said. “At ADR we have had to move people out because of quality issues and structural issues with the building. We have patched that broken leg up for about 15 years to the point it is costing us more to keep ADR open that it is to close it.”

In addition to ADR, James told the board he wants to use money from the sale of the Mount Mourne Elementary School property to renovate Harmony Elementary. James told the board Harmony still has one building where classrooms are accessed from the outside and wants to use the money to fix this issue and provide additional layers of security.

“We would love to do something with Harmony. We have one building left there that has doors to the outside, although it does have a fence around it,” James said

Shortly after, Sam Kennington brought a motion to the board that would see the school system spend $4 million dollars to close the ADR building and move all staff members in that building to CATS. The motion also included spending $4 million dollars to renovate Harmony Elementary.

The $4 million for closing ADR would come out of the school system’s fund balance, which currently sits at $13.5 million. The $4 million dollars for renovations to Harmony are expected to come from the sale of Mount Mourne Elementary. The system has an agreement in place to sell Mount Mourne for $6.5 million.

Kennington’s motion passed 6-1 with the only no vote coming from Charles Kelly. Kelly wanted the school system to lay out the dollar figures in more depth and detail before agreeing to set aside the money for both projects.

The other item James said that needed to be addressed was moving employees from the offices on Race Street, but the board decided to hold off on addressing that facility need until a later date.