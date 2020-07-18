I-SS Board to hold emergency meeting to discuss high school plan
I-SS Board to hold emergency meeting to discuss high school plan

The Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education will meet for an emergency called board meeting on Monday at 3 p,m. to go over the high school back to school plan.

The meeting will be held at the Career Academy & Technical School (CATS) located at 350 Old Murdock Road, Troutman.

There will also be a closed session item for personnel matters. In an open or closed session, as appropriate, the board may conduct any other business properly before the board.

