Following the announcements of several retirements, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education approved the following personnel appointments.

Benjamin Johnson, principal at East Iredell Middle School, has been named principal at West Iredell High School, replacing Ellyn Gaither, who is retiring. He will begin his new role on July 1.

In 2002, Johnson began his career in Iredell-Statesville Schools as a social studies teacher and has held the positions of teacher, coach, instructional facilitator, blended learning instructional facilitator, assistant principal and principal. He has served the students and staff at West Iredell Middle, Statesville Middle, East Iredell Middle, and West Iredell High schools.

Johnson holds a Bachelor of Arts in history from Winston Salem State University and a Master of Arts in executive leadership studies from Gardner-Webb University.

Lisa Brooks, assistant principal at Oakwood Middle School, has been named principal at East Iredell Middle School, replacing Johnson. She will begin her new role on July 1.

Brooks has served as a teacher, literacy coach, instructional facilitator and assistant principal in Iredell-Statesville Schools since 2000. She has worked at East Iredell Elementary, North Iredell Middle, Statesville High, N.B. Mills Elementary, East Iredell Middle, and Oakwood Middle schools.

Brooks holds a Bachelor of Science in elementary education from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Arts in education and administrative licensure from Appalachian State University.

Most recently, the National Association of Elementary School Principals named Brooks one of nine National Outstanding Elementary Assistant Principals of the Year.

Susan Fail, principal at Scotts Elementary School, has been named director of elementary curriculum support, replacing Kim Rector, who is retiring. She will begin her new role on June 19.

As a third-grade teacher, Fail began her career with Iredell-Statesville Schools in 2003. She has served as a teacher, instructional facilitator, assistant principal and principal. Fail has worked at Third Creek Elementary, Cool Spring Elementary, Troutman Elementary, Coddle Creek Elementary and Scotts Elementary schools.

Fail holds a Bachelor of Science in education from State University of New York, a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University, and a Doctorate of Education in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

Dr. Misty Basham, assistant principal at The Brawley School, has been named principal at Scotts Elementary School, replacing Fail.

Basham will begin her role at Scotts Elementary School on June 19. Basham has served as a school social worker, dropout prevention coordinator, dean of students and assistant principal.

During her time in I-SS, Basham has worked at East Iredell Elementary, Cloverleaf Elementary, Woodland Heights Elementary, South Iredell High and The Brawley schools.

Basham holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from The College of West Virginia, a master’s degree in counseling from Marshall University, and a doctorate in educational leadership from Wingate University.

Todd Russo, principal at Harmony Elementary School, has been named principal at the Agriculture and Science Early College, replacing Billy Wells, who is retiring. He will begin his new role on July 1.

Russo has held the positions of teacher, assistant principal and principal. During his time in ISS, Russo has served the students and staff at Lake Norman Elementary, Coddle Creek Elementary, Lakeshore Middle, Lakeshore Elementary and Harmony Elementary schools.

Russo holds a bachelor’s degree in childhood and special education from Keuka College, a master’s degree in elementary reading and mathematics from Walden University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the American College of Education.

In addition to these promotions, the district has placed two administrative interns and has reorganized the central office.

Stephanie Harris, ELA content coach for Iredell-Statesville Schools, has been placed as an administrative intern at Shepherd Elementary School. Graham Lynch, science content coach for Iredell-Statesville Schools, has been placed as an administrative intern at Troutman Elementary School.

With the retirement of Mike James, Richard Armstrong was moved to director of school safety, Dr. Billie Berry was named deputy superintendent, Dr. LeVar Mizelle was named chief human resources officer, and Dr. Boen Nutting was named assistant superintendent.