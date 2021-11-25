Huskers fan faithful beyond the grave

LINCOLN, Neb. — Milton Andrew Munson's obituary recalled his life as an Air Force veteran, a pharmacist, husband and father — and as a Nebraska football fan.

The last was evident in one line in the obit: "In lieu of flowers, please place an irresponsibly large wager on Nebraska beating Iowa."

Munson, 73, died Nov. 16. The obit, written by Munson's sons, was published Nov. 18 in the Hastings Tribune, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. It caught fire on social media and captured the attention of two radio hosts, Josh Peterson, co-host of an afternoon sports talk show on KOZN-AM in Omaha and Jack Mitchell of KLIN-AM in Lincoln.

They decided to throw in some money and make a bet for the Huskers to pull an upset in Friday night's game in Lincoln. Once word got out, listeners and others pitched in and the total grew to nearly $5,000.

"I mentioned it (Monday) on the air," Peterson said. "We talked about it for four or five minutes and said, 'Here's my Venmo if you want to donate.' It's blown up."

Munson's son, Todd, was on Peterson's show Tuesday and said the family will give some of the money to Big Brothers/Big Sisters, and will use some to bet on the Cornhuskers to beat the Hawkeyes, who are favored by a 1½ points.