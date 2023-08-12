The NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series retuarned to Hickory Motor Speedway last Saturday as drivers looked to build momentum for the playoffs, which begin tonight. Landon D. Huffman was the winner of the Late Model division race, while four other races were also held as part of All American Roofing Night.

The opening race saw the Heritage Finance Street Stocks compete in a 30-lap feature. Cody DeMarmels emerged victorious in qualifying and started the race in the front row with Jonathan Fleming to his outside, while Jacob Hayes and Marshall Sutton filled the second row. Multiple cautions took place, with Sutton ultimately finishing first ahead of Trey Buff in second, Fleming in third, James Dolan in fourth and DJ Little Jr. in fifth.

The fast time in qualifying for the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Model race was set by Bryson Ruff, who was joined in the front row by Chase Janes for the race itself. Meanwhile, Huffman and Kevin Dill started in row two. It was also Ruff who won the race, while Huffman was the runner-up, Zack Wells finished third, Janes came in fourth and Graham Hollar was the fifth-place finisher.

Kade Brown earned pole position for the Late Models’ 75-lap battle, while Landon D. Huffman started to his outside. As for row two, it consisted of Tyler Matthews and Bryce Applegate. Following a couple of late cautions, Landon D. Huffman took the checkered flag, Brown came in second, Michael Bumgarner finished third, Akinori Ogata nabbed a fourth-place finish and Landon S. Huffman rounded out the top five.

Another 75-lap race followed in the Carolina Pro Late Model division. George Phillips was the winner during qualifying and rolled a four for the invert as he joined Beckham Malone in row two, while the front row included Max Price and Holly Clark. Phillips ended up winning the race as well, with Price finishing second, Josh Lowder coming in third and Jonny Kay and Malone taking fourth and fifth, respectively.

In the final race of the night, which saw the Carolina Crate Modifieds participate in a 62-lap feature, Dale Ogburn had the fast time in qualifying but started sixth following the draw for the invert. Furthermore, Brian Weber and Cody Norman started the race in the front row with the twosome of Kevin Orlando and Jody Utt making up row two. After a late caution, Ogburn won the race as well, while Orlando came in second, Norman finished third, Jaxson Casper took fourth and Eric Zeh came in fifth.

Tonight’s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series playoff-opening event will be presented by Coca-Cola and will include twin 40-lap features in the Late Model division, as well as racing action in the Limited Late Model, Street Stock, Super Truck and Renegade divisions.

