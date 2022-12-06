Hudson criticizes second guessing of staff from certain councilmembers

Councilman Joe Hudson, a former city staff member himself, took a moment to comment on an unnamed council member's recent comments at pre and regular council meetings, saying they had been sarcastic and insulting to the staff. He said the city staff handled it professionally but noted it's been an issue for some time and causes staff to hold back from bringing plans forward out of frustration.

"There hasn't been a significant idea from the staff in this city since 2011 when the council embarked on this kind of boorish and unprofessional behavior with the staff," Hudson said. "It's costing us a lot of money. There's no telling that the idea simply doesn't come up with or they don't do because they're going to come up there, be insulted, or what we call the 20-question dance."

He said previous councils had created the atmosphere, but following councils had continued to micromanage the staff of the city. He said there had been too much second-guessing of the city's staff to the detriment of the city.

"We've done micromanaging enough in this city, it needs to go back to leadership," Hudson said.

Regular Agenda

Morland Drive rezoning: The city unanimously approved the request to rezone a piece of property at the end of Morland Drive.

The 13.3-acre property, owned by International Church of Foursquare Gospel, was requested to be changed by Andrew McDonald with Dependable Development to be changed from B-2 CU-36 (Neighborhood Business Conditional Use) District to B-2 CZ (Neighborhood Business Conditional Zoning) District to change conditions to allow a proposed multi-family development that includes townhomes and duplexes. The current total taxable value is approximately $838,400 and the applicant estimates that the project value would be approximately $25 million.

North Barkley Road: A 2.6-acre parcel at 1446 N Barkley Road was approved the annexation request that was done by Lisa Valdez of Pope McMilan, P. A. on behalf of Fulton BSH SVNC II LLC. The current total taxable value of the property is approximately $162,210.

Wallace Spring Road: The city approved the annexation unanimously of the property of .273 acres located at 128 Wallace Springs Road. The request came to the city from Joseph S. Duncan and the property holds a single-family home and wishes to use the city's sewer service. The city said the total taxable value of the subject parcel is approximately $99,360.

Unified Development Code: The city also voted to approve several amendments to the Unified Development Code filed by the City of Statesville, which would allow townhomes and subdivision into townhome lots, to clarify and update multi-family units including duplexes, to amend screening between LI and HI zoning districts, to clarify density for multifamily units, to prohibit political signs in the downtown streetscape and the landscape median on E. Broad Street, to update definitions, and amend the minor subdivision stamp for plats.

The second reading will take place in January.

Waste Management: The city was presented with a study on the Sanitation Department by Kessler Consulting, Inc. Along with a route optimization study or purchase of route optimization software, the study suggested a number of changes, including the implementation of the compensation analysis for Sanitation employees, a new and updated safety program, and administrative recycling route changes. Other suggestions included a steady conversion of the automated collection fleet to automated side-loaders, implementation of a pro-active preventative maintenance program, a lifecycle-based vehicle replacement program and long-term financing, and future planning for annexation and development.

Parking tickets: The city didn't approve the write-off of approximately $655.00 in parking tickets and $9,300.00 in penalty fees for parking tickets. David Jones said he brought the matter to the regular agenda to highlight that there was a number of repeat offenders — he said 69 of the 133 tickets were repeat offenders — and that there was a bigger issue at hand. The vote was 7-1, with Doris Allison with the lone nay vote.

"The problem is we don't have enough parking for our existing businesses," Jones said.

He said the city needed to look into the demand for parking and how to find ways to expand it, as well as create revenue through parking leases during the day and then opening it to the public in the evenings.

Mayor Costi Kutteh said the council and city will look into the issue both as far as punishing repeat offenders and addressing the issue of parking.

Utility accounts: The city approved a semi-annual write-off of approximately $95,467.71 in utility accounts.

Consent agenda

The following items were passed with a consent vote and considered routine by the city council.

Electric: The city approved a $300,000 increase to the existing Line Crew Labor Contract with Utility Partners of America.

Annexation: Approved the annexation of the CL Sharpe Heirs & Bettye Tull Property/Greenbriar Ridge property located on East Greenbriar Road. It is valued at $460,610 and the applicant estimates that the current tax value plus estimated costs of land development construction is $17.5 million.

The city moved ahead with a resolution directing the City Clerk to investigate a Petition of Annexation for LandQuest Carolinas, LLC property. It is valued at approximately $37,000 and the applicant estimates that the current tax value plus the three homes is $340,000. The public hearing is set for Dec. 19.

Donation: The city accepted a restricted donation from Opus Financial Advisors of $4,500 for sponsorship of the annual Greensboro Symphony Holiday Pops event.

Wall Street: The city approved a resolution of support for NCDOT to abandon maintenance of Wall Street as it is a state roadway and to permanently close a portion of the right-of-way known as Wall Street. The Silverman Group would like for maintenance to be abandoned for their industrial development off Wall Street and Landson Drive. A public hearing is set for Jan. 9, 2023.

Airport: Approved a five-year lease with Champion Air for a hangar and office space. According to the city, Champion Air constructed the hangar 25 years ago and now the lease is at end of the term with ownership reverting to the city. The fuel farm will remain owned by Champion and will continue to pay the standard fuel flowage fee. An appraisal from Telics suggested a lease between $80,498 and $120,787 per year, with the council approving a $103,653 per year lease.

Warehouse/Operations Center: The city approved budgeting $150,000 for the city's staff to prepare for the move to a new city warehouse and operations center. While some can remain on-site, it said the remainder of these items could be located at the Third Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant site.

North Carolina Aviation Week

The city declared Dec. 17 through 24 as North Carolina Aviation Week.

Kutteh noted that National Aviation Day and National Aviation Week are typically celebrated in August, but the city chose to celebrate in December as the first successful maiden flight was on December 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk, North Carolina by Wilbur and Orville Wright.

Airport Manager John Ferguson and Airport Commissioner David Bullins were on hand to accept the proclamation along with John Gorman and Joseph Wilbourne.