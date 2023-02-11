We received a call from a vet clinic that they had a dog that had been hit by a car.... View on PetFinder
The City of Statesville’s downtown social district, The ‘Ville, will officially open on Friday.
A former candidate for Statesville City Council was arrested in connection with a reported sexual assault on a child.
OLIN—One of the perks of winning it ALL: championship rings.
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…
While his career as a Christian county music artist might be keeping him touring for the next two months, Shellem Cline always remembers where…
