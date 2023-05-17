Historic Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church will celebrate the 155th Church Anniversary of the church on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at 11:00 am.

Just three short years following the close of the United States Civil War, Sidney Smith Murdock, Alfred Bailey, and their wives purchased land on South Center Street and established Mount Pleasant Church. The original church was built in 1868.

The physical landmark that is Mount Pleasant, also known as Center Street, was at first a set of two framed buildings which served the congregation until the construction of the current brick structure in 1903. In 1980, Center Street Mount Pleasant A.M.E. Zion Church was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The speaker for the 155th Anniversary service will be the Reverend Patrick D. Tate pastor of Southern City Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church in East Spencer, North Carolina.

Mount Pleasant’s pastor, Rev. Dr. J C White and members invites the public to join us in this grand celebration. Mount Pleasant is located at 537 South Center Street in Statesville, North Carolina.