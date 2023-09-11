Having already wrapped up a playoff spot, the Hickory Crawdads had one more goal to reach for in Sunday afternoon’s regular season finale at L.P. Frans Stadium. The Crawdads scored seven runs in the first inning of a 14-6 win over the Winston-Salem Dash.

The victory pushed the Crawdads to a 70-55 record, which is the South Atlantic League’s best overall mark by winning percentage. Hickory also finished with the top record in the second half of the season at 43-21. In the process, Hickory finished off a five-game sweep of the series, which was team’s third overall sweep of the season.

Winston-Salem (60-66 overall, 26-37 second half) opened the scoring after two outs in the first when Brooks Baldwin hit his 16th homer of the season.

The Crawdads needed only two hits to score the seven runs in the first inning. Dash starter Norge Vera (0-3) had trouble finding the strike zone, walking five of the six hitters he faced before being pulled with one out in the inning. Cody Freeman and Daniel Mateo had the initial RBIs with walks.

Vince Vannelle replaced Vera and appeared to have minimized the damage by allowing only inherited runners to score on a grounder to second to make it 3-0. Yosy Galan hit a routine fly ball to left-center for what should’ve been the final out of the inning, but the ball dropped for a two-run double. Copper Johnson added a two-run out home run to complete the scoring.

Hickory made it 8-1 in the third, when Daniel Mateo doubled and scored on Yosy Galan’s’ single.

The Dash lacked timely hitting. Winston-Salem finished the game with 20 baserunners, but went 4-for-15 with runners in scoring position and stranded 13.

The Dash cut the deficit to 8-3 in the fifth inning with RBI singles from Baldwin and Colby Smelley. Mario Camilleti cracked a solo homer in the sixth.

Hickory answered with Efrenyer Narvaez’s first homer as a member of the Crawdads. The Dash got a run back in the seventh inning on Caberea Weaver’s run-scoring single.

Winston-Salem added one more run in the eighth, as Burke doubled and scored on Baldwin’s single.

The Crawdads put the game away with five runs in the eighth. Cam Cauley doubled in Alejandro Osuna and scored on Maximo Acosta’s base hit. Cody Freeman cleared the bases with a three-run homer to account for the game’s final margin.

Both teams used their bullpens frequently throughout the game, with the Dash sending five pitchers to the mound and Hickory seven. Juan Mejia picked up the win to move to 3-0 for the Crawdads.

Playoff schedule

Hickory will begin the SAL playoff schedule on Tuesday with a best-of-three series against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive. The Crawdads will host game one at L.P. Frans Stadium at 7 p.m. The Drive will host games two and, if necessary, three at Fluor Field at West End on Thursday and Friday. Both games will be at 7:05 p.m.

The winner of that series will face the winner of the series between the Hudson Valley (N.Y.) Renegades and the Jersey Shore BlueClaws for the league championship. The winner of that series will host game one of the best-of-three series on Sunday Sept. 17, with either Hickory or Greenville hosting games two and three, if necessary the following Tuesday and Wednesday.