WINSTON-SALEM — For the third straight game, the Hickory Crawdads had to win an extra-inning thriller to continue the march to the club’s all-time winning streak. It took a 14-inning nail-biter on Tuesday night, but the Crawdads went on the road and outlasted the Winston-Salem Dash 6-4.

The win was the 13th in a row, which sets a new mark for the Crawdads (37-34 overall) and keeps them unbeaten in the second half at 10-0. The streak surpassed the previous record of 12, set from May 31 to June 11, 2014.

A crowd of 10,200, which set a record for a game at Truist Stadium, saw a back-and-forth tussle that had both teams on the edge of pulling away with the victory over the first three extra frames before Hickory finally put the game away with two runs in the 14th.

Pitching dominated the initial nine innings, as the teams entered extras tied at 1-all. Both teams scored in the fourth, with Cody Freeman belting his ninth homer of the season for Hickory and Michael Turner answering with a sacrifice fly in the bottom half of the inning.

Hickory’s Daniel Mateo (4-for-6) hit the first pitch of the 10th to single in Yosy Galan, who was placed on second to start the inning.

Winston-Salem (38-25, 4-6 in second half) came within a few inches of ending the game in the bottom half of the 10th. Taishi Nakawake singled in Shawn Goosenberg to even the score. The Dash loaded the bases with one out before Andy Rodriguez struck out Wilfred Veras for the second out. Facing the next hitter, Rodriguez unleashed a wild pitch off the backstop behind home with the carom coming directly to Crawdads catcher Tucker Mitchell, who was able to make a diving tag of Nakawake at the edge of the plate.

Abimelec Ortiz — who on Monday was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Week for the second consecutive week — saw his 15-game hitting streak come to an end, but he contributed a sacrifice fly to put Hickory up 3-2 in the 11th. However, with two outs in the bottom half, Rodriguez’s wild pitch moved Veras to third, from where he was able to score when Michael Turner beat out an infield hit.

In the 12th, Freeman started on second and moved to third on Geisel Cepeda’s fly ball to center. Freeman scored when Galan reached on an error to put Hickory up 4-3. But Winston-Salem again answered with two outs, as Jacob Burke just missed a homer at the top of the wall in center. Burke settled for an RBI triple to even the score again. Spencer Mraz replaced Rodriguez and got the Crawdads out of the jam by getting Veras to ground out to third.

Hickory loaded the bases with two outs in the 13th, but came up empty. The Dash were also unable to score.

The Crawdads finally took the lead for good in the 14th. With Freeman starting on second, Galan slapped his second double of the game to give Hickory a 5-4 lead. Mateo’s infield hit moved Galan to third, from where he scored on Frainyer Chavez’s grounder to second.

From there, Mraz was able to retire the side in the 14th, with the pitcher making a diving tag of the bag at first after fielding an errant throw from Ortiz to seal the win. Mraz picked up the win to move to 2-0. Everhett Hazelwood (3-2) entered and pitched the 14th to take the loss.

Hickory continued the six-game road trip at Winston-Salem on Wednesday. The clubs will also play at 7 p.m. tonight, Friday and Saturday before completing the series with a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday.

Notes: The Texas Rangers announced several transactions for the Crawdads on Tuesday. As expected, pitcher Josh Stephan, who on Monday was named the SAL Pitcher of the Week, was promoted to Double-A Frisco (Texas). Coming to Hickory in his stead is right-hander Nick Lockhart from Low-A Down East. Also, outfielder Alejandro Osuna was placed on the 7-day injured list due to a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday’s win. Angel Aponte returned to Hickory from Down East.